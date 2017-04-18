La Dolce Vita

The Italian brand’s first colour and care lipstick delivers everything beauty connoisseurs will love, including a definitive brilliant colour tone and an ultra-light texture. But that’s not all. The collection, named Miss Sicily, offers sixteen shades inspired by the beauty of the designer’s homeland and its postcard-perfect landscape. These shades are thoughtfully grouped into five colour families that cater to a wide variety of women.

There are statement pinks for the demure, confident purples for the bold, and sunny corals for the exuberant, alongside nudes and bold reds. However, what truly defines this as an experience in luxury beauty care is its unique formula, which preserves the lip’s natural moisture through a combination of emollient oils that coat them in a protective film. This allows the intense colour pigments to melt across the skin and provide an inimitably radiant effect with a dewy finish. Can’t decide which shade is your summer essential? We’ve picked our top six below.