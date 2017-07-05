Menu Menu

Haute Couture AW17: Best of Beauty

July 5th 2017

Traditionally catwalk makeup remains pared back and erring on the side of natural to let the clothes do the talking, but when it comes to Haute Couture, beauty creativity comes into its own. This season’s styles are incredibly wearable, ranging from Ralph & Russo’s sleek and timeless cateyes that transition across seasons to Giambattista Valli’s eye-popping red lips and Atelier Versace who pushed the boundaries with a deep and enticing Bordeaux-hued matte lip. Here we share the makeup and beauty looks to covet and emulate moving forward. 

Ralph & Russo autumn/winter17
A chic and classic look that could easily be replicated verbatim for an evening affair, Ralph & Russo’s models marched out in purposefully applied winged eyeliner, shimmering highlighted cheek bones and bold and brushed out brows. A lick of pearly, pale pink lip-gloss sealed this ultra pretty beauty look.

Ulyana Sergeenko autumn/winter17
This look was all about amping up the glamour. Plumped up, glossy skin looked fresh and healthy while brows were brushed-up and elongated. Glowing highlights on the inner corners of the eyes and down the centre of the nose were complemented by a modern-vintage 1940s crimson lip.

Xuan autumn/winter17
The trend towards colour blocking continued with smoldering smudged out eyes meets in an upbeat shade of orange extended far beyond the brow bone. The base and lips were kept pale to provide the perfect blank canvas for the blazing eye colour.

Atelier Versace autumn/winter17
A look that felt both powerful and intune with the season, Atelier Versace, painted its model’s lips in a deep-hued matte bordeaux shade that stuck out from a creamy, pale complexion. Brows and eyes were muted to let the lips lead the way.

Giambattista Valli autumn/winter17
Lips were the order of the day at Giambattista Valli. Bright and bold, perfectly formed pillar-box red lipstick accentuated pouts while eyes remained minimal and the skin, fresh-faced and dewy.

Rodarte spring/summer18 (ready-to-wear)
A breath of fresh spring air, Rodarte’s models were adorned with bouquets and petals of baby’s-breath flowers blended into flowing hair while faces were fresh with a light dusting of pink blush upon the apples of the cheeks to create the illusion of the season’s flush.

