Haute Couture AW17: Best of Beauty

Ralph & Russo autumn/winter17
A chic and classic look that could easily be replicated verbatim for an evening affair, Ralph & Russo’s models marched out in purposefully applied winged eyeliner, shimmering highlighted cheek bones and bold and brushed out brows. A lick of pearly, pale pink lip-gloss sealed this ultra pretty beauty look.
Traditionally catwalk makeup remains pared back and erring on the side of natural to let the clothes do the talking, but when it comes to Haute Couture, beauty creativity comes into its own. This season’s styles are incredibly wearable, ranging from Ralph & Russo’s sleek and timeless cateyes that transition across seasons to Giambattista Valli’s eye-popping red lips and Atelier Versace who pushed the boundaries with a deep and enticing Bordeaux-hued matte lip. Here we share the makeup and beauty looks to covet and emulate moving forward.