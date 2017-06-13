Menu Menu

First Impressions

June 13th 2017

  Top EMILIO PUCCI earring OFF-WHITE Red stands out as the hue of the season
  Top EACH X OTHER necklace CATHERINE LE GA at Galerie Naïla de Monbrison
  Jacket BALENCIAGA
  Jacket WANDA NYLON earrings JULIETTE POLAC at Galerie Naila de Monbrinson
  Ring CRUZ DIEZ at Galerie MiniMasterpiece
  Jacket AALTO brooch FRANÇOIS MORELLET at Galerie MiniMasterpiece
  Coat DIOR necklace ZHOU YIYAN at Galerie MiniMasterpiece
  Necklace and earring MARION VIDAL
  Coat GIVENCHY ring CEDRIC RAGOT at Galerie MiniMasterpiece

Mirror a powerful, primary coloured makeup palette with geometric adornments and block coloured prints while repeating the more is more mantra. Brazen and bright beauty becomes the haute-look for summer beauty.

Photographed by Alexandre Felix

Styled by Coline Peyrot

Model: Ali Oak at Silent Models | Makeup artist: Virgine Rascle | Hair stylist: Cyril Laforet | Set designer: Stefanie Grau | Editor: Kelly Baldwin

Top, EMILIO PUCCI | earring, OFF-WHITE. Red stands out as the hue of the season from lipstick and blush to liner. For a wearable eye, use a lighter tone to create a smoky look.

Top, EMILIO PUCCI | earring, OFF-WHITE. Red stands out as the hue of the season from lipstick and blush to liner. For a wearable eye, use a lighter tone to create a smoky look.

Top, EACH X OTHER | necklace, CATHERINE LE GA at Galerie Naïla de Monbrison

Top, EACH X OTHER | necklace, CATHERINE LE GA at Galerie Naïla de Monbrison

Jacket, BALENCIAGA

Jacket, BALENCIAGA

Jacket, WANDA NYLON | earrings, JULIETTE POLAC at Galerie Naila de Monbrinson. A luminous complexion remains a summer must. Use an illuminating stick on the cheekbones, heart of the lips and tip of the nose.

Jacket, WANDA NYLON | earrings, JULIETTE POLAC at Galerie Naila de Monbrinson. A luminous complexion remains a summer must. Use an illuminating stick on the cheekbones, heart of the lips and tip of the nose.

Ring, CRUZ DIEZ at Galerie MiniMasterpiece

Ring, CRUZ DIEZ at Galerie MiniMasterpiece

Jacket, AALTO | brooch, FRANÇOIS MORELLET at Galerie MiniMasterpiece

Jacket, AALTO | brooch, FRANÇOIS MORELLET at Galerie MiniMasterpiece

Coat, DIOR | necklace, ZHOU YIYAN at Galerie MiniMasterpiece. The key to wearing glitter is in mixing liquids and powders and then patience while the look dries.

Coat, DIOR | necklace, ZHOU YIYAN at Galerie MiniMasterpiece. The key to wearing glitter is in mixing liquids and powders and then patience while the look dries.

First Impressions

Necklace and earring, MARION VIDAL

Necklace and earring, MARION VIDAL

Coat, GIVENCHY | ring, CEDRIC RAGOT at Galerie MiniMasterpiece. To create this season’s soft flyaways, add volumising dust to the roots and back comb from either a ponytail or chignon. Fix with hairspray.

Coat, GIVENCHY | ring, CEDRIC RAGOT at Galerie MiniMasterpiece. To create this season’s soft flyaways, add volumising dust to the roots and back comb from either a ponytail or chignon. Fix with hairspray.

