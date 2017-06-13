First Impressions

Mirror a powerful, primary coloured makeup palette with geometric adornments and block coloured prints while repeating the more is more mantra. Brazen and bright beauty becomes the haute-look for summer beauty.

Photographed by Alexandre Felix

Styled by Coline Peyrot

Model: Ali Oak at Silent Models | Makeup artist: Virgine Rascle | Hair stylist: Cyril Laforet | Set designer: Stefanie Grau | Editor: Kelly Baldwin