Interview: Five Fenty Beauty Insights From Rihanna

Interview by Laura Beaney

A name synonymous with stylistic integrity and a seasoned pro when it comes to an elevated beauty regime, MOJEH catches up with Rihanna as her highly anticipated Fenty Beauty brand hits the shelves, discovering more about its universal allure.

You launched the base first, why is this such a priority for you and what did you do differently to existing makeup brands when formulating your tones?

One of the things that I felt was really important to start with was foundation. Foundation is one of those areas in the beauty industry that has a big void for women at extreme ends of the shade spectrum. There’s this middle ground that's covered really, really well. But then if you're very pale or if you're very dark, there aren’t a lot of options. And so, I wanted to make sure that women of all skin tones were covered so they could be included in what I created.

We work really long and hard on the texture of each formula. It was really important to me that each product is made to easily build and layer with lightweight textures that are flexible even when you want to re-apply.

How will future launches reflect your signature style? For example, can we expect to see your signature bold lip colours?

From here on out, it’s only about having fun. We could do so many things here. There are endless options when it comes to makeup.

As a musician, why the jump into the beauty industry and what’s so appealing to you about makeup?

My lifelong obsession with makeup started with watching my mom put her makeup on. I always loved to watch her, and all the funny faces she was making in the mirror. I never understood it until I got older and fell in love with makeup myself and really started becoming obsessed.

I love that makeup has so many colours, so many options, so many ways to create looks, so many moods that you can express through different products. I think makeup is one of the most fun ways to express yourself.

Describe your go-to makeup routine.

The Fenty Face was created for women of all skin tones, of all personalities. I wanted to share a look that every woman feels they can wear every day, and at any occasion, and at any age. It’s been my go-to method for years: the foundation, the concealer, the contour, the highlight, the mattifying powder— and then, go! These steps are key to starting your makeup, no matter the look you’re going for.

How will the range work for the diverse aesthetics of Middle Eastern women?

Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: For women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included. That’s the real reason I made this line.