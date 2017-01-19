Five Minutes With Jack Howard

As we step into spring, what hair updates should we be making for SS17?

Nude hair works on all skin tones as it’s created using colour panelling and is designed to work with your skin for a flattering finish - think mousey but expensive. To create this look, we’re blending several blonde shades together to create that overall ‘nude’ finish. It’s becoming an increasingly popular look as it works with all complexions – neutral shades work great on blonde hair and it’s a low maintenance service. As seen on Amanda Seyfried and Cara Delevingne.

For 2017, I’m predicting a back to basics return to the technique that started the revolution – balayage. There are so many offshoots of balayage, from strobing to denim tones to the newest tiger eye trend, but they're all created with a freehand technique and are open to complete personal interpretation. There’s no one size fits all when it comes to your colour which is why freehand creative painting will be the go-to application technique for this year.



What mistakes do we all make when choosing a hair colour?

It’s important to look at the overall pictures instead of just the hair. A new colour might mean new make-up and different coloured clothes. The new colour needs to compliment your skin tone and eye colour which is why I’d always recommend a thorough consultation with a professional.



Why do you think balayage has remained so popular for several seasons?

Not only is it speedy, meaning clients didn't have to sit so long in the chair, but it grows out beautifully meaning less maintenance, so fewer appointments. Because it’s handpainted, your colourist can choose the placements to best complement your haircut, skin and features so it looks really natural rather than actually coloured. There’s no stripy look, it emulates what you would get naturally.



Who’s hair colour do you admire the most?

I love Jennifer Lopez’s colour and would love to work with her. I also look to Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Angelina Jolie and Gillian Anderson for colour inspiration.



What are your favourite products to treat coloured hair and why?

Gorgeous colour starts with healthy hair so I’d recommend investing in a supplement like Viviscal Professional and looking after your colour with Shu Uemura Urban Moisture shampoo.



Best hair colour this season?

It's open season in many ways, hair colour has never been so exciting. Colour placement and healthy hair are the key for me.

Jack Howard is visiting Sisters Beauty Lounge St Regis Abu Dhabi from the 18th – 21st January, appointments with him can be booked through the salon on +971 2 621 0044.