10 Questions With Adriana Lima

We sit down with Brazilian model and the face of Marc Jacobs’s Divine Decadence fragrance, Adriana Lima, as she shares her hair, health and beauty secrets.

If you could describe Divine Decadence in three words, what would they be?

Glamorous, sensual, feminine.

What type of woman would wear it?

Sophisticated women of all ages.

How would describe your style?

Glamorous. I admire Sophia Loren, Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner – they are all very glamorous. I take inspiration from them in my life and job. I like to dress up, do my makeup, and be feminine yet strong.

Why does Divine Decadence suit your personality?

It’s very feminine yet classic, with a touch of glamour and playfulness. I like to think that I possess those qualities.

Decadence Signature symbolises luxury and self-indulgence. What do you do to treat yourself?

I believe all women must always treat themselves. I like to indulge by having a spa day, eating caviar, and spritzing on a little Divine Decadence.

Tell us about your beauty regimen – how do you take care of your skin daily?

I use creams by my facialist, Hervé Hérau. I carry his products with me wherever I go, and when I wake up, I use his mask, face wash, and top cream. All of his products are organic, too. I also drink a lot of water and exercise daily – it’s very important to sweat a little bit, because it opens up your pores and makes your skin glow.

How do you prepare your skin before a big event?

I use coconut oil and almond oil to keep my skin and hair smooth. I drink a lot of water and use water mists to stay moisturised throughout the day.

How does the perfume make you feel when you are wearing it?

Divine Decadence is a lighter version of the original Decadence. It’s very exotic and luxurious, and I feel very sensual and feminine wearing it. This fragrance always makes you feel sensual, no matter what you are wearing or where you are.

What is your best beauty secret?

I use oils to make my skin look healthy and glowing.

How do you keep your hair healthy?

I love hair masks – they really make your hair shiny and smooth. I leave them in for 10 minutes at least once a week to keep my hair healthy. Sometimes, I make hair masks at home by mixing a mashed avocado with conditioner – it’s something many Brazilian women use.

You have one of the best bodies in the industry – how do you stay in shape?

I exercise every day and bring my jump rope, boxing gloves, and running shoes with me everywhere I go. It’s not about how long you work out for, it’s just important to get your blood flowing as much as possible. Even if I only get to work out for 10 minutes, it’s better than not working out at all. I love boxing. I have been doing it for 10 years and it gives me a healthy and strong body, since it is a very intense workout.