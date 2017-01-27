Haute Couture S/S17: Beauty Roundup

Haute Couture beauty looks range from the minimalist to the avant-garde. Whether you prefer a natural, fresh-faced appearance or a more adventurous and audacious style, there’s something for everyone.









Left to right: Alexis Mabille, Christian Dior, Georges Chakra, Giambattista Valli, Schiaparelli

Au Naturel Razor-sharp cheekbones and severe contouring was all the rage last year, but the majority of 2017’s Haute Couture shows opted to embrace the playful side of pure pigments and nude shades. Alexis Mabille and Giambattista Valli’s models wore unkempt brows, plump pouts and a youthful complexion, while Christian Dior and Georges Chakra injected a sweep of rose-kissed blush for a Tudor Rose pigmentation.









Left to right: Armani Privé, Elie Saab, Jean Paul Gaultier

Courageous Colour Burnt-orange dusted lids and cheeks were in abundance during Armani Privé’s Far East-inspired Haute Couture show. A dramatic pop of funky colour was also liberally swept across the eye in a fearless effort by Jean Paul Gaultier. This spring, be adventurous and play with bold, striking colours like navy-blue and emerald-green for a fun and fresh take on the traditional.









Left to right: Alexandre Vauthier, Christian Dior, Georges Chakra, Guo Pei, Francesco Scognamiglio

Silver & Gold Shimmering silver and glittering gold is always a crowd pleaser no matter the season, show or collection. Francesco Scognamiglio has taken this long-standing beauty trend one step further, with thick swaths of cracked gold dust that was generously painted under the eyes. Guo Pei elected a futuristic, solid silver geometric cat-eye, which was worn with a muted complexion.









Left to right: Alexis Mabille, Alexandre Vauthier, Armani Privé, Guo Pei, Iris van Herpen

Bold Brows A well-groomed eyebrow has the amazing ability to frame your face and, as aforementioned, spring/summer17 is embracing the wild and natural. Stay away from the graphically drawn, as statement eyebrows can be easy to misjudge. Stick to your natural shape and be sure to sufficiently blend for an eye-catching and genuine contour. Alternatively, take a leaf out of Guo Pei and Iris Van Herpen’s book for a fanciful, opulent look.









Left to right: Elie Saab, Georges Chakra, Ralph Russo