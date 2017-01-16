Beauty With Bella Hadid

Dior recently launched the Diorskin Forever Perfect Cushion, a compact foundation in six shades which combines elements of both matte and fluid textures. Derived from Korean beauty, the Perfect Cushion is ideal for light coverage or replenishing and refreshing make up throughout the day with the high-density sponge cushion delivering a luminous and velvety finish. Model of the moment Bella Hadid stars in a new video for the brand showcasing how she chooses to mix and match different Dior products to suit different occasions.