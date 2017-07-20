Tried & Tested: Summertime Treatments August 23rd 2017 2.5 min read

As summertime's sun, sea, sand and long-haul flight exposure wreaks havoc upon our complexion, hair and health, we mark out our edit of the top-to-toe treatments designed to breathe new life into our element-parched existence.

Saray Spa, JW Mariott Business Bay

Where: Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai Standout treatment: Dead Sea Journey Best for: Those who want a hefty dose of renewed vitality, as well as a total body transformation The lowdown: It’s long been suspected that both Cleopatra and the Queen of Sheba slipped into the sparkling blue waters of Jordan’s legendary Dead Sea, both for its restorative purposes and soothing effects. Now, this watery oasis has been replicated in Dubai’s very own Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis. The tranquil facility’s superb 120-minute-long signature treatment incorporates an invigorating scrub and nourish mud mask, all within a secluded floatation pool that’s heavy with salt and surrounded by feverish candlelight. A concluding full-body massage amid warming stone walls, carved wooden hatchways and dimmed lighting completes this ancient healing experience that pays homage to the centre’s Arabian heritage.

Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, Al Wasl

Where: Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, Jumeirah Standout Treatment: Botox Best for: Reducing the signs of ageing after a summer spent in the sun The lowdown: The final word in facial treatments, Botox is known for delivering long lasting results with zero downtime - win win. But as with any non-invasive procedure it's paramount that the right experts are consulted and a reputable clinic is chosen. Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic has evolved into a complete aesthetic institute, with a team that consists of renowned experts in the field of sosmetic and plastic surgery, hair transplant, and laser and skin treatments. The process took just 30 minutes to complete meaning it's a possible lunchbreak pitstop and the results appear just one week later and can last for up to six months.

Browz, Umm Sequim

Where: Browz, The Mall Standout Treatment: Lash Lift Best for: Women wanting the effects of lash extensions but without the hassle The lowdown: Eyelash extensions may look great but the time-consuming process and potential harm caused by potent eyelash glue is less than ideal. LVL / Lash Lift treatment is gathering steam in the beauty world for this reason, thanks to its quicker treatment time and its less fussy process. The procedure takes around 45 minutes (less than half the time of eyelash extensions), applying serums to lengthen, thicken, curl and tint your natural lashes, leaving you with a false lash affect for around 6-8 weeks. This treatment is ideal for busy working women who don’t have the time to fuss over their lashes but still desire a beautifully pronounced lashes line.

The Spa, Palace Downtown

Where: The Spa, Palace Downtown Standout treatment: Cryo Recovery Signature Facial Best for: The active woman with sensitive skin who's trying to combat premature ageing The lowdown: Reconquer your youth with the Palace Downtown’s indulgent signature facial treatment amongst a sumptuous setting dripped in candlelight and incense. After several moments of relaxation in a body-sculpting recliner, wringing peppermint towels in front of a rose-swamped basin, you’re led into the space’s rejuvenation centre, which features a heated hammam slab, intimate steam room and bronze-tiled Jacuzzi. The therapists are both passionate and observant, noticing tense shoulders and areas of interest before the chamomile-scented treatment, which utilises a variety of textures, temperatures and Natural Biss products. A perfect after-work treat, much-needed after an exhausting week.

Guerlain Spa, The Palm