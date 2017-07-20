Tried & Tested: Summertime Treatments

As summertime's sun, sea, sand and long-haul flight exposure wreaks havoc upon our complexion, hair and health, we mark out our edit of the top-to-toe treatments designed to breathe new life into our element-parched existence.
Where: Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
Standout treatment: Dead Sea Journey
Best for: Those who want a hefty dose of renewed vitality, as well as a total body transformation
The lowdown: It’s long been suspected that both Cleopatra and the Queen of Sheba slipped into the sparkling blue waters of Jordan’s legendary Dead Sea, both for its restorative purposes and soothing effects. Now, this watery oasis has been replicated in Dubai’s very own Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis. The tranquil facility’s superb 120-minute-long signature treatment incorporates an invigorating scrub and nourish mud mask, all within a secluded floatation pool that’s heavy with salt and surrounded by feverish candlelight. A concluding full-body massage amid warming stone walls, carved wooden hatchways and dimmed lighting completes this ancient healing experience that pays homage to the centre’s Arabian heritage.
Where: Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, Jumeirah
Standout Treatment: Botox
Best for: Reducing the signs of ageing after a summer spent in the sun
The lowdown: The final word in facial treatments, Botox is known for delivering long lasting results with zero downtime - win win. But as with any non-invasive procedure it's paramount that the right experts are consulted and a reputable clinic is chosen. Dubai Cosmetic Surgery Clinic has evolved into a complete aesthetic institute, with a team that consists of renowned experts in the field of sosmetic and plastic surgery, hair transplant, and laser and skin treatments. The process took just 30 minutes to complete meaning it's a possible lunchbreak pitstop and the results appear just one week later and can last for up to six months.
Where: Browz, The Mall
Standout Treatment: Lash Lift
Best for: Women wanting the effects of lash extensions but without the hassle
The lowdown: Eyelash extensions may look great but the time-consuming process and potential harm caused by potent eyelash glue is less than ideal. LVL / Lash Lift treatment is gathering steam in the beauty world for this reason, thanks to its quicker treatment time and its less fussy process. The procedure takes around 45 minutes (less than half the time of eyelash extensions), applying serums to lengthen, thicken, curl and tint your natural lashes, leaving you with a false lash affect for around 6-8 weeks. This treatment is ideal for busy working women who don’t have the time to fuss over their lashes but still desire a beautifully pronounced lashes line.
Where: The Spa, Palace Downtown
Standout treatment: Cryo Recovery Signature Facial
Best for: The active woman with sensitive skin who's trying to combat premature ageing
The lowdown: Reconquer your youth with the Palace Downtown’s indulgent signature facial treatment amongst a sumptuous setting dripped in candlelight and incense. After several moments of relaxation in a body-sculpting recliner, wringing peppermint towels in front of a rose-swamped basin, you’re led into the space’s rejuvenation centre, which features a heated hammam slab, intimate steam room and bronze-tiled Jacuzzi. The therapists are both passionate and observant, noticing tense shoulders and areas of interest before the chamomile-scented treatment, which utilises a variety of textures, temperatures and Natural Biss products. A perfect after-work treat, much-needed after an exhausting week.
Where: Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm
Standout Treatment: Pure Beauty Summer Offer
Best for: Travel-worn women in need of some rejuvenation and R&R
The lowdown: The region’s long hot summer coupled with hectic international jaunts and engagements definitely takes its toll on both the body and soul. The heavenly Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm seems a world away from the strenuous pace and noise of the city, nestled amongst beautifully lush gardens, bubbling water features and shaded courtyards. The Pure Beauty Summer Offer aims to provide much-needed pampering and me-time, beginning with a 30-minute sauna and steam session to open pores and detoxify the body followed by an indulgent 1-hour massage with Guerlain’s signature oils to intensely hydrate skin and relax muscles. Post-massage the spa’s attentive staff guide you into Cure Studio a luxurious haven created by award-winning manicurist Bastien Gonzalez to buff, shine and revitalise tired hands and feet. The treatment ends with a blow-dry at Zouari salon ensuring you’re ready to remerge into the city renewed and regenerated – although we’re not quite sure why you’d want to leave.