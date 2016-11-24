Timeless Torso

But, an ageless body is not built upon science alone; other factors that we are all too familiar with come into play and should begin early. “We’re seeing these fabulously fit-looking women with healthy figures because I think they have lived active, healthy lifestyles for decades,” says Martha Kaplan, an instructor at Soul Cycle New York. Maryam Fattahi Salaam, founder and CEO of Physique 57 Dubai, is also in agreement. “Women like Physique 57 devotee Norma Kamali (aged 71), who work out every day and follow a clean, balanced diet, are inspirational.” A pioneer of athleisure as we know it today, wellness- obsessed fashion designer Kamali is a rarity, easily looking decades younger than her birth certificate tells. She credits her regular barre workouts and a diet rich in olive oil and low in sugar and meat with her time-defying looks. We are all aware that a balanced diet and exercise equate to longevity, but how can we prepare for a physique like Kamali’s? “What may surprise people is that our body starts changing in our 20s,” warns Bozkurt, who also counts Connie Britton and Amanda de Cadenet amongst her high profile clientele. “As the production of nitric oxide declines, the cardiovascular system begins to get affected very gradually, which can affect energy and the metabolism also lowers. Then, by our 40s and 50s, hormones are fluctuating and the body is changing – that’s when women report to notice changes more dramatically.”

It is widely agreed that an overkill of cardio and a starvation diet can hinder the female form, and that high intensity workouts are known to increase physical signs of aging and put greater strain on muscle groups, resulting in an increased risk of injury. Amongst others, Grace Lazenby has trained Courtney Cox, Sarah Silverman, and Carrie Underwood and, like Kamali, she believes that the power behind her clients’ prowess is in the recent trend towards yoga, Pilates and barre, adding up to flexibility, strength and the perfect postural form. “These three workout regimens are the best for women in their later years,” she advises. “There’s less impact, but yet the classes also lengthen the muscles, giving a long, lean figure.” Another pioneer, for this approach was Callan Pinckney, the creator of Callanetics (the core of barre) – she taught well into her 60s and maintained a dancer’s body that was made by small and simple floor-based exercises.