Regaining Control

Does stress make you gain weight? That’s the question researchers at University College London (UCL) have been trying to answer. Many see mindfulness as an emotional and practical weapon against never-ending daily onslaughts; but, be that as it may, the majority of us know the relentless rhythms of anxiety well.

We all have stressors we hope food might alleviate; they result due to everything from blunderous emails to high-profile clients, awkward arguments with friends, and painful relationship breakdowns. Sometimes, we reluctantly revel in the exhaustion, regardless of whether it’s healthy. Stress can be addictive in that way, an emotional currency that proves your worth more than a monthly pay cheque. Nonetheless, anxiety often becomes debilitating, particularly when the typical antidotes – taking a break, exercising, and going on holiday – prove ineffective. We live in an era in which we’re hyperconnected; most of us have a personal iPhone as well as a Blackberry for work, in addition to an office desktop computer and a laptop at home. Besieged by longer working hours, it’s rare for us to let an hour go by without looking at a screen. “Prolonged periods of stress can result in poor judgment,” explains Emily Tan, who is a master trainer with the interactive fitness platform, PRAMA, at Fairmont The Palm, Dubai. “Stress levels vary from person to person, since we all perceive stress differently.”

It’s well established that mental pressures take a toll on our physical wellbeing, but previous studies have relied on measurements that fail to capture lasting levels of the so-called ‘stress hormone’, cortisol. The latest scientific research, published in the journal Obesity, is the first of its kind to assess a lock of hair from each participant, which enables the examination of deep-rooted, chronic stress. The spearheading results prove, for the first time, that there’s a tangible link between long-term anxiety and weight gain. Although we’re in the midst of a growing obsession with mindfulness as the secret to health and happiness, obesity is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. “Most of us resort to something of comfort [when stressed], unconsciously seeking something that’s soothed us in the past,” claims Tan.

Tina Krombach is a homeopathic and naturopathic medicine practitioner at Motion Ladies Fitness Centre, with over 14 years of experience. “Ongoing, long-term stress makes you more likely to be overweight, simply because stressful conditions most likely lead to irregularity in nutrition, lack of exercise, trouble sleeping and deficient restoration,” she affirms, before suggesting that people should look to ways other than eating to ease their chronic stress, such as meditation and yoga. “We tend to eat more during times of stress, or we eat less consciously, too hastily or on the go, and miss chewing the bites properly, all making us more likely to snack between meals. Cravings for a sweet fix are also more common to provide the brain and muscles with a quick sugar high.” A tempting impulsion for working women, who must stay focused and juggle various responsibilities. Meanwhile, the American Psychological Association has found that multitasking leads to lower overall productivity, and technology has made it easier than ever to limit our attention span – we order takeout while watching television; pay the bills while stuck in traffic; answer work emails while out socialising with friends.