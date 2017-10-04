Pass Me The Kimchi

The only time you may be relishing kimchi is at a Korean restaurant, when in need of a hint of spice to elevate your meal. What you may not know is that it is more than just a piquant ingredient. This fermented cabbage is a nutritional food, hailed for its ability to heal a leaky gut. And it isn’t just kimchi that’s being touted for its health benefits. Sauerkraut, kefir and raw coconut yoghurt are equally as nutritive, supporting the immune system while promoting beneficial bacteria cultures. “The best way to regain gut balance and create a healthy digestive system is to nurture your body with plenty of good bacteria. Most people go for probiotic supplements; however, they are not as useful as the good bacteria found in fermented foods,” says Hala Barghout, dietician and founder of Colour My Plate (a nutritious meal-plan delivery service).

What is fermentation? It’s a process whereby essential bacteria grows in dairy products and vegetables to flourish. The process gives them a longer shelf life and involves submerging vegetables in a salty brine to eradicate pathogenic bacteria. The good bacteria then breaks down lactose and other sugars and starches in the food, making it easily digestible while conserving nutrients. These foods exist between a space of fresh and rotten state and while that may not sound appealing - or smell enticing - they are preferred for its distinct flavour, creation of enzymes, vitamins, Omega-3 fatty acids and gut promoting abilities.

While this may seem like a trend-to-try, the preservation process isn’t a novel approach for healthy living. Fermentation came into existence over 7,000 years ago, pre-refrigerator and canning method days, when seasonal produce needed to be conserved for months ahead. Cultures have been consumed by some of our ancestors for years. Unfortunately, with the advancement of food, lack of time and availability of meals that are quick and easy to prep and eat, the age-old tradition got lost in transition.