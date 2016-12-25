New Year, New You?

When was the last time you successfully achieved your New Year's resolutions? The idea of reinventing or improving yourself at the beginning of a new year is a very popular one, however studies show that only 8% of people who make New Year's resolutions actually achieve them. We spoke to Anna Yates, a Dubai-based Psychotherapist, Clinical Hypnotherapist and NLP Master Practitioner Life Coach, to discover the secrets to success.

According to Anna, the reason we fail so miserably at achieving our goals is because we are relying on our conscious mind. We try to stick to these resolutions using will power, using words such as ‘hope’, ‘try’, ‘should’ and ‘can’. Our conscious mind is just 12% of the total capacity available to us. Our subconscious, the other 88%, is what we should be using to give ourselves a better chance of success. How do we do that? Through visualisation, affirmations and by being positive and optimistic - telling ourselves that we will succeed, no matter what. Below are Anna's tips for creating achievable resolutions and sticking to them.

Before starting make sure your goals are SMART:

Specific (You want a new job – what job, where, what salary)

Measurable (You want to lose weight - how much weight? 1 kg or 25 kgs)

Attainable (Don’t aim for the impossible!)

Reasonable (Make it a goal that does not negatively impact anyone else)

Timed (You want to be a millionaire – this year, next year, in 10 years)