New Year Detoxes

Wild and the Moon

Wild and the Moon's cleanse program is comprised of four cold-pressed juices concocted from a variety of ingredients, as well as two elixirs and one nut milk per day. Designed to detox and alkalise the body, the juices are available as a one, three, five or seven day program and are surprisingly filling. Made from organic ethically and locally sourced produce wherever possible all ingredients are cold pressed to ensure vitamins and nutrients remain intact. The juices are delivered to your work or home at your convenience every two days and are clearly labelled to ensure they are drunk at the right times. Wild and the Moon also offer an additional range of smoothies, veggie and nut milks, raw bars and dehydrated snacks such as kale and vegetable crackers.