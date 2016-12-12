New Year Detoxes
December 12th 2016
To start 2017 off on the right note, we've taken an in-depth look into two of Dubai's best New Year detox packages.
Wild and the Moon
Wild and the Moon's cleanse program is comprised of four cold-pressed juices concocted from a variety of ingredients, as well as two elixirs and one nut milk per day. Designed to detox and alkalise the body, the juices are available as a one, three, five or seven day program and are surprisingly filling. Made from organic ethically and locally sourced produce wherever possible all ingredients are cold pressed to ensure vitamins and nutrients remain intact. The juices are delivered to your work or home at your convenience every two days and are clearly labelled to ensure they are drunk at the right times. Wild and the Moon also offer an additional range of smoothies, veggie and nut milks, raw bars and dehydrated snacks such as kale and vegetable crackers.
Detox Delight
German concept Detox Delight combines both cold pressed juices and warm soups as part of their cleanse program. All cleanse ingredients are locally sourced from Greenheart Organic Farms and are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, unpasteurized and without any artificial additives. Their cleanse program includes delicious cold pressed coffee - perfect for those who can't start their day without one! They also offer a range of add-on healthy snacks and vitamin and beauty supplements. Delivered fresh every two days, Detox Delight are also offering a special promotion for January where you will recieve a five day cleanse for the price of three.