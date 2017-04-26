Morning Mantra

Words by Laura Beaney

Our most precious commodities – time and health – are, unfortunately, often at odds. Exercise is, of course, integral to fully functioning capacities, but it often falls by the wayside when business and commitments come into play. Experts suggest that those who work out in the morning tend to do better at maintaining fitness goals as their planned practise becomes a habit, offering energy and increased focus throughout the day and leaving less chance for additional tasks to get in the way.

“Life happens! Kids, work, partners, so many things to need your attention in a day,” says Taylor Walsh, a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp. “Working out early makes sure you get it done! It’s also a nice way to start your day – an hour just for you!” And while getting up at the same time as the sun might sound like a daunting prospect – look at it this way; you’re gaining something extra from the day that others are not. Whether it’s a heart- pumping HITT class, a mindful moment or purchasing a pass that allows you to exercise in whichever city you’re working in, we share four ways to make a morning workout your mantra.