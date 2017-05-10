Health Personified Laura Beaney May 10th 2017 2.5 min read

As our ability to understand the code of life rapidly expands we gain unprecedented power over disease, diet, fitness and beauty. MOJEH decodes the current climate for DNA testing.

Everyone shares 99.9 per cent of the same DNA but it’s the remaining .1 per cent that’s of interest. Since the early 2000s DNA tests have become increasingly accessible and expansive. What was once a costly and closed off industry is today a hot topic for dinnertime discussion as guests divulge their surprise at tracing their Apache heritage or discovering their body’s aversion to tomatoes. “I was born in an ethnically diverse part of the world. People there have extremely varied features caused by the centuries of conquest and migration,” says Dr Faysal Succaria a Prosthodontist from Lebanon who recently took an ancestry test. “The beauty of DNA testing, is that it’s scientific and unbiased, after receiving the results I realised that the knowledge my family had was far from the truth.” And diet and diversity are just a fraction of the story that these tests can tell. From predisposition to rare diseases to skincare formulations completely tailored to an individual’s genetic makeup, we are entering into a new era of enlightenment. But aside from lighthearted dinner debate further developements in DNA testing will transform the future of our health practises, but they also raises questions of ethical concern. To further understand the power these tests can afford we look to our body on a cellular level. We are made up of millions of cells each with a nucleus at the center, where our DNA exists. Each cell contains a complete copy of an individual’s genetic plan. After a quick cheek swab or blood test, samples are sent to a laboratory for analysis. Amongst other details these tests can reveal our predisposition to suffer from both rare and common diseases. “In the case of rare diseases i.e., PKU, the information tends to be more black and white - one has or does not have the disease, whereas for common diseases i.e. diabetes or cancer the information is about increased or decrease risk,” explains Dr. José M. Ordovás, PhD Director of Nutrition and Genomics at Tufts University. There are two reasons that the results are currently incomplete. Firstly, these diseases are affected by external factors like diet, physical activity, and smoking. Secondly, the genetic component of these common diseases is very complex. We still lack all the clues, but Dr. Ordovás predicts that increased knowledge in this field will allow for two things: early prediction of disease and earlier and more effective prevention using personalised approaches.

And it’s this ability to produce personalised data that’s piquing the interest of other industries. Geneu was the brainchild of Christofer Toumazou a Regius Professor at Imperial College, London. His breakthroughs like the cochlear implant for born-deaf children and the artificial pancreas for Type 1 diabetics have changed the shape of modern-day medicine. In short, if we were to entrust the shape of our skincare to anyone, it would probably be him. Geneu saw Toumazou become the first to bring DNA testing to the realm of beauty. Having elicited a new generation of individualised skincare, he set the foundation for a range of high-grade, anti-ageing products with a personalised approach. Following an in-depth questionnaire to identify lifestyle aspects that may impact skin ageing like smoking and sunlight exposure a DNA test examines two genes - collagen breakdown and anti-oxidant protection, which have been proven to accelerate ageing. Taking the guesswork out of skincare, the genetic results are combined with the lifestyle risks using their proprietary algorithm to create a personalised serum or cream. “The product contains the right ingredients at the right concentrations for you,” explains Dr. Martin Stow, Geneu CEO. Available online, in their Bond Street store and in Selfridges’ Beauty Hall, Geneu products command a cult-like following, its devotees claiming that the range has the transformative effect of an invasive procedure. And why stop at skincare when there’s a plethora of other targeted tests readily available? Neutrigenomics, the study of nutrition and genetics detects the different ways people respond to food, based on their genetic makeup. A recent study in this area by Stanford University found that those on a diet matched to their genetic type lost 2.5 times more weight than those following other types. “Most of our clients choose the DNA Diet test which is designed to assist a personalised healthy eating plan,” says Katharina Elbracht, Clinical Director and Dietitian at Beyond Nutrition. The DNA Diet provides insight into how each individual reacts to carbohydrates, saturated fats and the intensity of exercise answering questions that a traditional nutritionist simply can’t. “Individuals react differently to dietary approaches and a DNA-based diet can uncover whether a low fat, low carb or the Mediterranean diet is the right approach for you,” says Elbracht.

Cancer is still a word that strikes fear into people’s hearts, producing a deep sense of powerlessness. But today it is possible to find out through a blood test whether you are highly susceptible to breast and ovarian cancer, and then take action Angelina Jolie