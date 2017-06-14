Gut Health: Everything You Need To Know

The gut’s main function is to process food from the moment it enters the mouth until it’s processed by the body. From vitamin and mineral absorbency to hormone regulation, digestion, and immunity, more and more evidence is mounting to suggest that there is a clear link between the state of our internal bacteria and a plethora of health issues such as depression and cancer that might otherwise seem unrelated. Hippocrates’ theory makes sense if you consider that 70 per cent of our immune system calls the gut its home with over 100 trillion bacteria living there. To put this figure into perspective, that’s 10 times the number of cells in the entire body, weighing around 2kg. The gut is also where 80 per cent of our serotonin production occurs; indicating that our levels of the chemical, closely linked with happiness, may be affected by our internal environment as well.

Considering the age-old sentiments of the Greek physician, investigation into this area is nothing new, what is different, however is our understanding of it. “As science has developed over the last decade, what we’ve come to realise is that microorganisms play an incredibly important, positive role in not just our digestive health, but in our overall health and wellness,” explains Dr Mahmoud Ghannoum, the scientist who first discovered and named the mycobiome, our body’s fungal community. Through his lifetime of research Dr Ghannoum discovered that bacteria and fungi work together to create digestive plaque in the gut. His findings have been named as a breakthrough in internal health, with potential applications that span an array of health issues. What we’ve also come to understand is that health problems can start to arise when the balance of good and bad microorganisms in our body are put out of kilter. “I’ll give you a specific example,” Dr Ghannoum continues. “Many people have heard of Candida, and in fact, it actually generally has a bad reputation. But when Candida is present at the appropriate levels in our system, it actually aids our body’s ability to absorb nutrients and properly digest food. However, if Candida is allowed to grow out of control, it can start to break down the gut’s tissue lining, which can cause very serious issues.”

The serious issues Dr Ghannoum refers to come in the form of conditions like leaky gut syndrome that occurs when the intestinal lining becomes porous, meaning that larger, undigested food molecules escape from the digestive tract. As well as these food particles yeast, toxins,and waste also make their way into the bloodstream. This puts extreme pressure on the liver to detoxify as its functionality is impaired. These toxins are able to pass through the body, finding their way to different tissues and causing inflammation- a reaction, which has been linked to diseases like diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer’s. Our ability to understand exactly what organisms a person has in their gut’s microbiome, and at what levels, provides far reaching information into these conditions, allowing the scientific community to really examine what these organisms are doing, connecting the dots between gut health, balance, and overall wellness.

Telltale signs of an unhealthy gut include diarrhea, bloating, feelings of fullness, constipation, lethargy and an upset stomach, but sometimes the symptoms are subtler. The only real way to know whether your gut is out of balance is to have your microbiome genetically sequenced. “Through sequencing the DNA of organisms in someone’s digestive tract, we are able to not only identify the specific bacteria and fungi present in that person’s gut, but the levels of each organism as well,” explains Dr Ghannoum.

Enhanced awareness of the community of bacteria and other microbes living in your intestinal tract seems like a wise move for longevity, but what’s the first step towards an optimum environment? Much of the microbiome’s composition is established early in life initiated by factors out of our control, ranging from genetics to extensive use of antibiotics and breastfeeding versus bottle-feeding. What we can alter is some of the other contributing factors such as diet, stress levels and our eating methods. “Many people will be surprised to realise that even just lowering their stress will positively change the balance of their gut’s microbiome, which ultimately has an impact on their digestive health,” notes Ghannoum.