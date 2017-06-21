Five to Try: Dubai’s Organic Eateries
2.5 min read
A city once known for its plethora of fast-food franchises, Dubai is now home to a new generation of both organic and health-focused hotspots. From organic bone-broth served next to a parkour playground to Dubai’s latest creative hub, we share MOJEH’s edit of the city’s health high points.
Where: Hapi, Alserkal Avenue
Best for: Fun with food
Hapi is Dubai’s latest health hub with a focus on the one thing we all need more of – fun. More than a mere café, Hapi offers its visitors a comprehensive approach to wellness and a wonderful escape from the daily grind. The venue includes yoga spaces, a parkour playground and even a consultancy space for those with digestive issues. Organic eats include soft serve ice cream made from scratch using organic dairy and organic sugar as well as juices, sirloin steak and even the health food of the moment - organic bone broth.
Where: Eat Well, Dubai Herbal & Treatment Centre, Oud Metha
Best for: Expert input
The recently opened edition to Dubai’s Herbal & Treatment Centre uses the expert input of its highly qualified wellness chefs to construct menus that are designed to treat the body and tantalise the tastebuds. Sourcing local produce wherever possible from responsible suppliers, and working in tandem with the seasons, Eat Well ensures the freshest food from farm gate to plate. Expect delicacies such as local free-range, organic chicken breast, cauliflower, red quinoa and asapagus risotto and sautéed curly kale and deserts like matcha cheesecake without the cheese. Using a mix of organic ingredients wherever possible and with all dishes excluding gluten, diary and sugar, one of Dubai’s top wellness chefs, Patrick Ikinofo, heads up the kitchen.
Where: Culinary Boutique, Jumeirah
Best for: Cooking class 101
One for Dubai’s foodies, as well as affording guests with both health-focused and organic dishes from the in-house café such as lavender infused cappuccinos and organic egg and truffle harissa sauce, Culinary Boutique offers the city’s cooking enthusiasts the chance to hone their kitchen skills. Their Cooking School comprises two state-of-the-art kitchen studios equipped with individual stations and a demonstration area, to provide hands-on training guided by experienced chefs. Classes are suitable for all skill levels with over 100 classes to choose from ranging from Emirati dishes through to Peruvian food.
Where: Raw Coffee Company, Al Quoz
Best for: Coffee connoisseurs
Tucked away in the backstreets of Al Quoz, Raw Coffee attracts Dubai’s espresso aficionados searching for that perfectly brewed and ethically sourced cup of black magic. The Brew Bar serves up organic beans from Nicaragua, Guatemala, Peru and Ethiopia using state-of-the-art methods including Siphons, V60’s, Cemex, and Aeropress. The knowledge of the award-winning baristas is second to none and the venue even offers classes teaching aspiring coffee experts to BYOB (be your own barista).
Where: Flow, Emirates Towers
Best for: Homegrown health for body and mind
The brainchild of Dubai’s Emirates Youth Council and the UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Flow is designed to both inspire and cultivate a healthy and positive state of mind. The dishes are organic, locally-sourced and served in perfectly prepared and limited portions with gluten-free, vegan, Paleo and dairy-free offerings like organic beef sliders and seared Lebanese tuna salad. Additionally, Flow treats its guests to the UAE's first ever milk tap, letting customers pour their own rice, soya, almond, coconut and cow milk. Setting the tone for creative exchange and a productive environment, Flow is also a great meeting spot for aspiring creative and those who crave a stimulating co-working space, offering speedy Wi-Fi, USB and plug connections, and round-tables.