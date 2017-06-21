Five to Try: Dubai’s Organic Eateries

A city once known for its plethora of fast-food franchises, Dubai is now home to a new generation of both organic and health-focused hotspots. From organic bone-broth served next to a parkour playground to Dubai’s latest creative hub, we share MOJEH’s edit of the city’s health high points.

At @Hapi.ae the environment is taken to heart - forks are made from corn starch and plastic water bottles are nowhere to be seen

Where: Hapi, Alserkal Avenue Best for: Fun with food Hapi is Dubai’s latest health hub with a focus on the one thing we all need more of – fun. More than a mere café, Hapi offers its visitors a comprehensive approach to wellness and a wonderful escape from the daily grind. The venue includes yoga spaces, a parkour playground and even a consultancy space for those with digestive issues. Organic eats include soft serve ice cream made from scratch using organic dairy and organic sugar as well as juices, sirloin steak and even the health food of the moment - organic bone broth.

@DubaiEatWell's expert wellness chef Patrik Ikinofo crafts dishes designed to transform and heal from the inside out

Where: Eat Well, Dubai Herbal & Treatment Centre, Oud Metha Best for: Expert input The recently opened edition to Dubai’s Herbal & Treatment Centre uses the expert input of its highly qualified wellness chefs to construct menus that are designed to treat the body and tantalise the tastebuds. Sourcing local produce wherever possible from responsible suppliers, and working in tandem with the seasons, Eat Well ensures the freshest food from farm gate to plate. Expect delicacies such as local free-range, organic chicken breast, cauliflower, red quinoa and asapagus risotto and sautéed curly kale and deserts like matcha cheesecake without the cheese. Using a mix of organic ingredients wherever possible and with all dishes excluding gluten, diary and sugar, one of Dubai’s top wellness chefs, Patrick Ikinofo, heads up the kitchen.

@CulinaryBoutique offers a unique culinary experience for Dubai's food lovers and chefs-to-be

Where: Culinary Boutique, Jumeirah Best for: Cooking class 101 One for Dubai’s foodies, as well as affording guests with both health-focused and organic dishes from the in-house café such as lavender infused cappuccinos and organic egg and truffle harissa sauce, Culinary Boutique offers the city’s cooking enthusiasts the chance to hone their kitchen skills. Their Cooking School comprises two state-of-the-art kitchen studios equipped with individual stations and a demonstration area, to provide hands-on training guided by experienced chefs. Classes are suitable for all skill levels with over 100 classes to choose from ranging from Emirati dishes through to Peruvian food.

@RawCoffeeCompany serve artisan, organic and fair-trade brews by world class baristas

Where: Raw Coffee Company, Al Quoz Best for: Coffee connoisseurs Tucked away in the backstreets of Al Quoz, Raw Coffee attracts Dubai’s espresso aficionados searching for that perfectly brewed and ethically sourced cup of black magic. The Brew Bar serves up organic beans from Nicaragua, Guatemala, Peru and Ethiopia using state-of-the-art methods including Siphons, V60’s, Cemex, and Aeropress. The knowledge of the award-winning baristas is second to none and the venue even offers classes teaching aspiring coffee experts to BYOB (be your own barista).

@FlowDubai is Dubai's latest creative hub dedicated to inspiring the city's aspiring minds