Five Treatments to Take on The Festive Season

From iridescent manis that outdo disco balls to the at-home blowout service we added to speed dial, we have you covered from head-to-toe with five fabulous Dubai-based beauty services to book right now.

What: Dry Skin Cure, Margaret Dabbs Best For: Party Feet Where: Sisters Beauty Lounge The signature foot treatment delivers long lasting hydration to the driest of skin. This sixty-minute service utilises the full range of Margaret Dabbs London’s famed Fabulous Feet products and includes a softening paraffin treatment. The perfect treat for party-ready feet.

What: Platza Detox Best For: Deep Detoxification Where: So Spa, Sofitel The Palm The perfect process to revive and invigorate tired skin, the Venik massage, is a traditional Russian treatment, which involves a bundle of leafy birch tree twigs massaged onto the body. The treatment boasts many detox boosting benefits including anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin C. It's a natural exfoliant that brightens the skin and enhances circulation to reduce cellulite.

What: Chrome Effect Manicure Best For: High Impact Nails Where: We Nails Ideal for the season of opulence from ombre to holographic and rose gold chrome, We Nails have high shine fingers on lock-down. Have them filed to a point for the ultimate seasonal sentiment.

What: Eyebrow Styling and Colouring Best For: Long-lasting Arches Where: Anastasia Beverly Hills Dubai The Dubai outpost of the celebrity favourite salon synonymous with superior brows offers a menu of the brand’s signature services and products. For brows that really go the distance during the festive period (that may mean extended breaks between appointments) we combine the Eyebrow Styling and Eyebrow Colouring services for darker arches that last for almost an entire month.