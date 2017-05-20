Coffee During Ramadan

For the majority, it’s a staple of the workday morning. Drinking coffee is a comforting routine and an enjoyable habit, but with the holy month of Ramadan looming right around the corner, many of us are also aware that the inevitable sudden decline in our coffee consumption will leave us with feelings of exhaustion, and even headaches.

After all, caffeine is a natural stimulant. Its unique flavour and aroma makes us feel alert and prepared for the day ahead. It’s also brimming with antioxidants that help your body fight off diseases and bacteria that could make us ill. So follow these tips to ensure you still enjoy coffee this Ramadan, but without the unpleasant side effects.

Before Ramadan

A few days before the holy month, begin by gradually switching your regular caffeinated cups of coffee with a decaffeinated alternative. This will reduce the chances of unexpected tiredness, as well as sudden migraines. If you cut your caffeinated coffee intake to one cup a day prior to Ramadan, try to save it for after Maghreb prayers because this will prepare you for the process of fasting.

During Ramadan

Avoid breaking your fast at the end of the day with a cup of coffee. Consuming caffeine on an empty stomach rapidly increases acidity, which increases the likelihood of heartburn and indigestion throughout the day. Instead, start off with a couple of dates - they'll provide you with the sugar your body and brain craves.

Make yourself a cup of coffee a couple of hours after finishing your Iftar meal. Your body will need a couple of hours to adjust its blood glucose level after a day of fasting, and coffee will keep you from becoming drowsy after a filling, well-earned dinner.