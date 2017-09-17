On The Scent

It's been one year since Louis Vuitton released their ‘Les Parfums Louis Vuitton’, an array for seven unique scents. To celebrate the anniversary of the release, the brand speaks with seven incredible women, Layla Kardan, Nadine Kanso, Nada Debs, Sanaz Askari, Lubna Mobied, Amar Abou Zahr and Karen Zaatari, who share their favouirte olfactory memory and their ultimate Louis Vuitton fragrance from the collection. Here, we listen to Nadine Kanso’s story, as she lets us in on her connection with smell and how perfume relates to her.