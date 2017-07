Conflicting the raw energy that natural beauty conveys with the high-pigmented prowess of pure colour, this season's beauty directions are bold, dynamic, and daring. Definitive details like eyes and lips remain pared back while the palette protrudes.

Videography by Pelle Lannefors

Styled by Kelly Baldwin

Photographer: Pelle Lannefors | Model: Smith Vanders | Hair stylist: AnneSofie Bergtrup | Makeup artist: Tony Malt