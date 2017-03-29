Menu Menu

March 29th 2017

  • The Original Olio Lusso Face Oil Best for Overall skintone
  • The Holistic Healer de Mamiel Spring Facial Oil Best for Natural
  • The Scientifically Superior Dior Prestige La Cure Best for
  • The Inflammation Fighter Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil Best for
  • The Oil Inhibitor Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil Best for Oil
  • The Multi-tasker Dr Jackson s 04 Coconut Melt Best for Natural

Fighting oil with oil is said to be the secret to the dewy, youthful skin that we all desire. But, are facial oils just another fad, or do they add sustenance to our skincare routine? MOJEH investigates. 

Having spent the first part of the millennium with an oil-free mantra, we welcomed the rise of facial oils with an admitted measure of caution. Secretions have widely been named our skin’s nemesis in recent years, with blotting paper and mattifying powders making up our makeup staples, and stringent formulations underpinning our skincare routines. Frankly, the thought of using oil to combat oil seemed foreign, begging the question: Will facial oils make our skin break out or do they work miracles? First of all, finding the right oil for your face is key. Coconut or almond are right for you if you struggle with dehydrated, flaky skin (that could be related to climate change), while lighter jojoba and apricot can address oily, problematic skin that needs some balance. And, surprisingly, they have been a fundamental part of our bathing rituals for millennia.

In Australia, emu oil has been used to moisturise the skin of aboriginals for the last 40,000 years, while Cleopatra was known to envelop her skin in an arsenal of plant-based produce, including castor, olive and sesame. Mineral and synthetic oils had their moment towards the end of the 19th Century, with the innovation of petroleum-based products like Vaseline and baby oil; but, they were soon sidelined, with research concluding that they were comedomic, resulting in congested skin. More recently, celebrities and beauty mavens alike have spoken out about their penchant for plant-based produce, with Sophia Loren crediting her incredible skin (aged 80) to regular olive oil baths.

So, what is the secret behind their staying power? “Facial oils can be quite beneficial to our skin,” says Dr Jeanette Graf, a high-profile New York-based dermatologist. “Oily skin, in particular, can benefit from a variety of different oils, including tea tree, eucalyptus, geranium, patchouli and lavender.” As Graf suggests, natural oils are just the type of at-home beauty remedy that has recently found favour, part of our wider movement towards a more holistic and plant-based lifestyle. Argan is probably the most notable of the lot, having first risen to beauty fame in 2007, when model Josie Maran launched her argan-based line, crediting the oil made from kernels of the argan tree as her beauty secret. Much loved by those in the beauty spotlight, from Nicole Richie to Gisele Bündchen, today argan oil can be found in everything from lipstick to shampoo, highlighting the benefits of putting oil on skin and hair for women on a global scale. And, when it comes to pioneering the movement into the mass market, the likes of Shu Uemura’s coveted cleansing oil made its mark in Japan during the Sixties, while Linda Rodin’s iconic Olio Lusso has become a cult classic over the last decade.

Today’s versions are different from the congesting mineral oils that came and went, but how should they be used? “Coconut oil from a jar does not work on every skin type,” warns Rebecca Treston, aesthetician and laser specialist at Euromed Clinic. “You need to make sure that you use an oil that will offer benefits for your skin type.” In general, options with a higher saturated fat content, like coconut oil, will feel heavier, while those that have been refined are more easily absorbed, thanks to their smaller molecules.  “You can have aromatherapy oils that can balance the skin and oils and offer antibacterial qualities,” Treston suggests. Dr Graf recommends applying pure oils as the last step in a night-time skincare routine, in order to seal in hydrating ingredients. Applying at night decreases the chance of bacteria landing on the skin and facilitates absorption while the skin rests. “If one wishes to use a hydrating oil in the morning, I would suggest using it under sunscreen to make sure the skin is well protected,” Graf adds. 

From all-natural seasonal blends to formulations featuring rare ingredients and the latest scientific innovations click into the gallery above to discover our edit of oils suitable for any occasion and skin type.

 

The Original: Olio Lusso Face Oil

Best for: Overall skintone improvement

Known as the woman behind the face oil revolution, Linda Rodin’s formula blends 11 essential oils, including neroli, argan, and jojoba. Revered as a miracle worker, Rodin’s highly hydrating oil is an indulgent ritual after a long day. Promising improved appearance, texture and tone, as well as enhanced collagen production, Olio Lusso is a cult staple for anyone looking to enter into the world of skin oils.

The Holistic Healer: de Mamiel, Spring Facial Oil

Best for: Natural skincare lovers

A seasonal creation contrived by acupuncturist, aromatherapist and healing holistic facialist, Annee de Mamiel, the range is targeted to help skin cope with seasonal shifts. The limited edition oils are made four times a year, and are packed with carefully selected, precious, fragrant essences and skin-plumping plant ingredients from the purest natural organic sources – to nourish skin, mind and soul.

The Scientifically Superior: Dior Prestige, La Cure

Best for: Anti-aging

The perfect pairing between science and nature, Dior Prestige has created a cold-pressed oil from the handpicked produce of their own gardens. The culmination of 10 painstaking years of research, the oils are part of a three-week, three-step process that claims to completely reset the markers of inflammation, a condition associated with accelerated aging.

The Inflammation Fighter: Herbivore, Lapis Facial Oil

Best for: Problematic skin

This striking blue oil is more than a dreamy cabinet addition –the luminous, aquamarine floral oil is called blue tansy, a raw material that has recently found favour among small-batch skincare makers. The oil offers a component called Azulene, a potent anti-inflammatory and antibacterial that reduces redness and clarifies the complexion – perfect for problematic skin.

The Oil Inhibitor: Clarins, Lotus Face Treatment Oil

Best for: Oil balance

The treatment, which has a powerfully sweet aroma, results in fewer blemishes and blackheads. Hazelnut oil softens, soothes and seals in moisture, preventing fine lines. Made from 100% plant extracts, essential oils help rebalance the skin and tighten pores.

The Multi-tasker: Dr Jackson’s 04 Coconut Melt

Best for: Natural nourishment

Created as an 'everything balm’, Dr Jackson’s 04 COCONUT MELT champions just one ingredient - 100% organic coconut oil. The pot promises to naturally nourish everything from lips and cuticles to hair ends.

