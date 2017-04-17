Menu Menu

The New Skin Saviour

April 17th 2017

  • Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum This
  • Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C Clinique s
  • Sunday Riley C E O C E antiOXIDANT Protect Repair Moisturiser Containing a
  • Ole Henriksen Power Bright This three-step skincare system scrubs brightens
  • Dr Sebagh Pure Vitamin C Powder Cream Designed to be mixed in with your

It's no secret that Vitamin C is incredibly beneficial to the human body. Prized for its immune-boosting properties, this powerful antioxidant has transitioned into the beauty-sphere due to the transformative effect it has on the skin. Proven to improve discolouration, brighten the skin, stimulate collagen synthesis and level out uneven skin tone, Vitamin C also has anti-inflammatory properties making it a highly versatile and hardworking skincare ingredient. When selecting Vitamin C products look for serums or creams that contain a high potency of the ingredient to see quick and significant results. To get the most from these products, apply them in the morning to shield the skin from free radicals and environmental pollutants. We take a look at five of the leading Vitamin C skincare products. 

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum: This paraben-free serum delivers vitamin C to the skin, fighting sun damage, increasing luminosity, and supporting natural collagen for a visibly firmer, more youthful appearance.

1 / 5
1 / 5

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hydra-Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum: This paraben-free serum delivers vitamin C to the skin, fighting sun damage, increasing luminosity, and supporting natural collagen for a visibly firmer, more youthful appearance.

Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C: Clinique's water-activated powder cleanser purifies, brightens and retexturises the skin.

2 / 5
2 / 5

Clinique Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser with Pure Vitamin C: Clinique's water-activated powder cleanser purifies, brightens and retexturises the skin.

Sunday Riley C.E.O C + E antiOXIDANT Protect & Repair Moisturiser: Containing a high-potency dose of vitamin C, this formula visibly repairs the effects of ageing, environmental stress, and pollution-induced damage

3 / 5
3 / 5

Sunday Riley C.E.O C + E antiOXIDANT Protect & Repair Moisturiser: Containing a high-potency dose of vitamin C, this formula visibly repairs the effects of ageing, environmental stress, and pollution-induced damage

Ole Henriksen Power Bright: This three-step skincare system scrubs, brightens and cleanses the skin, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

4 / 5
4 / 5

Ole Henriksen Power Bright: This three-step skincare system scrubs, brightens and cleanses the skin, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Dr Sebagh Pure Vitamin C Powder Cream: Designed to be mixed in with your favourite serums and creams this highly concentrated powder releases vitamin C into the skin resulting in a glowing and radiant complexion.

5 / 5
5 / 5

Dr Sebagh Pure Vitamin C Powder Cream: Designed to be mixed in with your favourite serums and creams this highly concentrated powder releases vitamin C into the skin resulting in a glowing and radiant complexion.