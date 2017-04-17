The New Skin Saviour

It's no secret that Vitamin C is incredibly beneficial to the human body. Prized for its immune-boosting properties, this powerful antioxidant has transitioned into the beauty-sphere due to the transformative effect it has on the skin. Proven to improve discolouration, brighten the skin, stimulate collagen synthesis and level out uneven skin tone, Vitamin C also has anti-inflammatory properties making it a highly versatile and hardworking skincare ingredient. When selecting Vitamin C products look for serums or creams that contain a high potency of the ingredient to see quick and significant results. To get the most from these products, apply them in the morning to shield the skin from free radicals and environmental pollutants. We take a look at five of the leading Vitamin C skincare products.