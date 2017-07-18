MOJEH Edit: The New Beauty Names To Know August 17th 2017 2.5 min read

Where: Chill Salon, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Marina

Standout treatment: Cut and colour

Best for: Those looking for a total revamp or colour maintenance

The lowdown: It’s a tedious and tiresome task to find a talented hair stylist you can trust in Dubai. However, Chill Salon is arguably one of the city’s best kept secrets and will put an end to the search for a knowledgeable and experienced stylist. The boutique’s urban interior instantly transitions you to an underground London-style hotspot. Upon entering, a team of experienced stylists are at hand to curate a bespoke service. Your experience begins with a careful consultation, mapping out your service. Whether it be a precision cut or skilled colouring, you have the comfort of knowing you are in capable hands. Be sure to ask for their dreamy head messages, that alone is worth the trip!

Where: The Spa, Address Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Standout treatment: Summer Renew

Best for: High performance services in a city-chic setting

The lowdown: A sleek new face set to shape Downtown Dubai’s spa scene, this brand-new relaxation space proposes an entire floor of the cool, contemporary luxury that the hotel chain is synonymous with. Guests can navigate their way between rejuvenating therapies, signature treatments, and an outdoor spa pool, before indulging in services from 10 dedicated single treatment rooms or the private couple’s treatment suite. During our visit we chose to slough and smooth away the signs of the season with the 90 minute Summertime Renew treatment, which included a traditional Lulur scrub, Shea butter body wrap and energising massage followed by an individualised tea recommendation to enhance the detoxification process.