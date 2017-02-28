Make It Matte

Spring/summer calls for a paradigm shift in our beauty palettes as we move towards lighter, brighter colours to complement and illuminate sun kissed skin. As expected, this year the catwalks were awash with bright lips, but in a fresh twist for spring/summer17 models at Mary Katrantzou wore bold reds while eye-catching oranges were the state-of-play at Jason Wu, the thing that tied them together - they were all in matte.

The problem with matte lips, is they look great to begin with but after a few short hours under air conditioning or exposed to the elements they tend to dry up leaving a less-than-charming, caked look. Lancôme’s forthcoming Matte Shakers solve this issue in time for the season ahead.

A new pedigree of product, the Shakers take moisturising Vitamin E and blend it with liquid pigments to the avail of a light, thin texture not usually associated with matte formulations.

Feeling more like a second-skin than a coat, the Shakers mimic the key shades of the season with a hydrating, highly pigmented formulations. Choose from seven fresh shades including true red, Red’Y In 5 and nude rose, Beige Vintage.

Perfect for experimental looks like ombre, our first stop is to try out Taylor Hill’s two-tone pink and tangerine lip look from Lancôme’s latest campaign.