How To: On Trend Eyebrows

From the fully bleached out to the supremely sculpted and the bushy boy brow. We speak to Benefit Middle East's Regional Brow Artist Menat El Abd to discover the sensational shapes that have been dominating the catwalks this season and the best way to achieve them.

Straight Brow - Burberry SS17

Straight Brow Let’s get it straight, not everybody need an arch, you just need the right brow product! The straight and seemingly archless brow look is what we’re seeing a lot of lately. Whether if it’s at the Emilio Pucci or BOSS fashion runway, it’s a popular brow look this season. You just need to pack your make up bag with ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color and 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights to achieve the look. Steps: Start off first with brushing the brows following the natural shape. Use Ka-Brow’s angled brush to stroke cream gel color into your brow and to give definition to the brow line. To finish off the look, brush the 3D BROWtones onto the brows to add depth and dimension.

Sculpted Brow - Elie Saab SS17

Sculpted Brow Sculpted Brows are such a statement! I have always been a firm believer in full, bold brows. This brow look caught my attention at Elie Saab’s fashion runway ss17, which I loved! And It’s so easy to achieve too, all you need is Brow Zings Tame & Shape Kit and High Brow Highlight & Lift Pencil. Steps: Start off first with brushing the brows to tame them. Apply Brow Zings’ pigmented wax to define and sculpt the brow shape. Set the brows with Brow Zings’ powder to lock the look. Finish off the look by applying High Brow on the brow bone to lift and highlight the brow shape.

Boy Brow - Paul Smith SS17

Boy Brow A Boy Brow look is one of the most natural effortless looks that anyone can rock! A lot of fashion runways like Paul Smith featured the Boy Brow look this season. All you need is to tame the hair with our 24-HR Brow Setter Shaping & Setting Clear Gel and highlight the brows using the High Brow Highlight & Lift Pencil. Steps: Brush the hair upwards with the 24-HR Brow Setter Shaping & Setting Clear Gel to enhance your soft, natural look. Apply High Brow on the brow bone to lift and highlight the natural brow shape.

Bleached Brow - Versus Versace SS17

Bleached Brow A Bleached Brow look is so daring and I love it! It is so much fun recreating this look from Roberto Cavalli’s fashion runway! And don’t worry, NO BROWS WERE HARMED during the process. All you need is Air Patrol BB Cream Eyelid Primer to fake bleach the brows and 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights to add dimension. Steps: 1.Start off with brushing the brows the opposite way the hair lays with Air Patrol to fake bleach the brows. 2.After ‘bleaching’, brush the brow hair in the other direction of how you would normally comb them. Finish off the look by setting the brows with a hint of 3D BROWtones to add depth and dimension to the brows.

Pastel Brow - Fashion East SS17