How to: Gucci’s Eid Make-up Look

A time to smolder and shine, Eid comes with a certain measure of expectation when we consider our beauty looks. With this in mind we look to Gucci’s make-up artist, Kate Goodwin to discover how to get the perfect smoky eye and flawless finish for that definitive Eid make-up moment.

Prep.

After I prepare the skin with our Gucci Lightweight perfecting moisturiser I always use a pea-sized amount of Gucci Silk Priming Serum with a foundation brush to achieve a silky smooth, plump base ready for foundation.

Cover.

Gucci Satin Matt Liquid Foundation is wonderful as you can apply it with a brush or with a sponge for a slightly different finish. I like to use a brush for a medium coverage, but you can add more, or use the Gucci beauty blender to build it if you prefer a heavier look.

Expert tip: Blend it well from the centre of the face outwards, creating a flawless finish. I like to finish off fixing the foundation with a light dusting of our new Gucci Satin Matte Powder Foundation, this base will last all day and night.

Sculpt.

Our Gucci Sheer Blushing Powder in Spicy Petal is a soft and elegant tone, which really helps to lift the face. Just a soft sweep along the tops of the cheekbones and temples brings the face to life. When applying blusher always build gently and blend for a soft seamless finish. I have used the Golden Glow Bronzer in Indian Sand to softly shape and contour the cheeks and forehead.

Expert tip: The Magnetic Colour Shadow Mono in Sunstone is a great product to add highlight to the cheekbones and across the nose.

Colour.

The Gucci Magnetic Colour Shadow Quad in Tuscan Storm is wonderful for creating a neutral smoky eye. You have the choice of glitter, shimmer and satin textures. The matt taupe shade was used to create the outline shape of the eye, including the socket, whilst the darkest brown has been used to add definition.

The highlight shade was swept across the brow bone to lift the eye. I have used The Gucci Magnetic Colour Mono in Iconic Black just in the outer socket and on the outer corners, top and bottom. Using the blending brush in a circular motion, I blend upwards and outwards towards the temples elongating the eyes.

Expert tip: I added a wash of the Iconic bronze over the entire lid blending outwards from the outer socket to add lift to the eye.

Line.

Using the Power Liquid Liner draw a clean line across the eyelid, start thin at the inner lashes getting thicker as you take the liner outwards towards the corner of the eye, finish the line with a feline flick to create an almond shape. This is a clean and fast way to achieve a soft smoky line around the entire eye, all you have to do is line the upper and lower eyelid and blend with a pencil brush.

Expert tip: Line the top and bottom waterline for intense definition.

Lift.

Finishing off an eye with mascara is key. Concentrate at root to create full lashes to really open up the eyes.

Finish.

To complement the smoky eyes I’ve chosen a nude tone lip. Our deep matte lipsticks give a matte appearance without drying the lips due to the emollient content. I have lined the lip with our sleek contouring lip pencil in Rose Dragée to give a fuller feel. I have filled it with the Deep Matte Lipstick in Exposure.