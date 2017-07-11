Menu Menu

Holiday Hair Care

July 11th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • Jessica Kahawaty Take stellar cues from Kahawaty on why big hair and prominent
  • Negin Mirsalehi Negin s first day at The Hamptons look is everything we
  • Nadya Hasan The style blogger has recently taken to incorporating a far more
  • Karen Wazen Bakhazi Sometimes a simple up-do or topknot can achieve what hours
  • Dana Hourani Painting a picture of endless summer and azure waters via her
  • Ola Farahat Whether you re holidaying in the city or visiting new places Ola

How often do you find exactly the right shade of eye shadow or lip lacquer to wear while on holiday, only to be thwarted by the bigger question - how should I wear my hair? High ponytail or a topknot? Crimped or curled?

With the vast variety of choices it is no wonder that most of us tend to ignore this dilemma or opt out of the conundrum altogether by leaving it at its simplest form. And yet if the lives of style influencers are anything to go by, there’s no need to compromise when on holiday. If anything, a few easy-to-use products and minimal styling is all you need to swiftly transform into holiday goddess. Here, we look to six of our favourite looks by fashion’s It-girls on holiday.

Jessica Kahawaty: Take stellar cues from Kahawaty on why big hair and prominent curls are the sure fire way to achieve glamorous locks for the holidays. Consistently worn to the side or swept over her shoulder this trend setting influencers celebration of the natural hair look can be achieved through healthy hair by La Mer’s renewal oil and Oribe’s Surcomber Tousled Texture Mousse.

1 / 6
1 / 6

Jessica Kahawaty: Take stellar cues from Kahawaty on why big hair and prominent curls are the sure fire way to achieve glamorous locks for the holidays. Consistently worn to the side or swept over her shoulder this trend setting influencers celebration of the natural hair look can be achieved through healthy hair by La Mer’s renewal oil and Oribe’s Surcomber Tousled Texture Mousse.

Negin Mirsalehi: Negin’s first day at The Hamptons look is everything we envision when thinking of holiday-hair. Ensure your hair colour is perfected with products like Bumble And Bumble’s Brilliantine styling serum that enhances your natural shine while moisturizing hair by the roots.

2 / 6
2 / 6

Negin Mirsalehi: Negin’s first day at The Hamptons look is everything we envision when thinking of holiday-hair. Ensure your hair colour is perfected with products like Bumble And Bumble’s Brilliantine styling serum that enhances your natural shine while moisturizing hair by the roots.

Nadya Hasan: The style blogger has recently taken to incorporating a far more comprehensive guide to travelling in style with her social media. Her go-to holiday hairstyle, which is a combination of soft waves that add volume to her cropped bob, is both youthful and elegant. Look to products like Rahua’s Enchanted Island Salt Spray to achieve mermaid like waves.

3 / 6
3 / 6

Nadya Hasan: The style blogger has recently taken to incorporating a far more comprehensive guide to travelling in style with her social media. Her go-to holiday hairstyle, which is a combination of soft waves that add volume to her cropped bob, is both youthful and elegant. Look to products like Rahua’s Enchanted Island Salt Spray to achieve mermaid like waves.

Karen Wazen Bakhazi: Sometimes a simple up-do or topknot can achieve what hours of blow-drying simply can’t. Karen Wazen’s brushed back look can be achieved with a singularly strong product and sleek invisible hair band. Look to Philip Kingsley’s Coconut Breeze Elasticizer to achieved strengthened, moisturised and sparkling locks.

4 / 6
4 / 6

Karen Wazen Bakhazi: Sometimes a simple up-do or topknot can achieve what hours of blow-drying simply can’t. Karen Wazen’s brushed back look can be achieved with a singularly strong product and sleek invisible hair band. Look to Philip Kingsley’s Coconut Breeze Elasticizer to achieved strengthened, moisturised and sparkling locks.

Dana Hourani: Painting a picture of endless summer and azure waters via her travels, Dana’s recent hairstyle is reminiscent of old Hollywood stars. Look to volumising sprays that add a Bardot-kind of glamour regardless of your ensemble.

5 / 6
5 / 6

Dana Hourani: Painting a picture of endless summer and azure waters via her travels, Dana’s recent hairstyle is reminiscent of old Hollywood stars. Look to volumising sprays that add a Bardot-kind of glamour regardless of your ensemble.

Ola Farahat: Whether you’re holidaying in the city or visiting new places Ola Farahat’s ombre locks seem to complement all kinds of attire. Wear yours softly blow dried and middle parted to frame your facial structure while using a de-frizzing calming agent such as Stress Check Hair Elixir by This Works.

6 / 6
6 / 6

Ola Farahat: Whether you’re holidaying in the city or visiting new places Ola Farahat’s ombre locks seem to complement all kinds of attire. Wear yours softly blow dried and middle parted to frame your facial structure while using a de-frizzing calming agent such as Stress Check Hair Elixir by This Works.