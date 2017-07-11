Holiday Hair Care

How often do you find exactly the right shade of eye shadow or lip lacquer to wear while on holiday, only to be thwarted by the bigger question - how should I wear my hair? High ponytail or a topknot? Crimped or curled?

With the vast variety of choices it is no wonder that most of us tend to ignore this dilemma or opt out of the conundrum altogether by leaving it at its simplest form. And yet if the lives of style influencers are anything to go by, there’s no need to compromise when on holiday. If anything, a few easy-to-use products and minimal styling is all you need to swiftly transform into holiday goddess. Here, we look to six of our favourite looks by fashion’s It-girls on holiday.