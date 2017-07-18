Grey Matter: Getting to Grips with Grey Hair
Laura Beaney
July 19th 2017
Anti-aging creams, serums and elixirs have become our skincare staples in recent years, but what of our hair? The trend for ‘stopping the clock’ has now ventured into this realm affording us with a myriad of new ways to combat brittle, damaged and thinning locks. Given the latest advancements in haircare have only just intensified in popularity, could there really be a wonder cure for some of our most common concerns? Since grey hair is programmed into our DNA, a long-term solution through a combination of products could be an interesting, if unlikely premise.
“It is possible to reverse the signs of aging, however what we perceive as ‘old hair’ is essentially hair that’s damaged, dull and lifeless,” explains Angel Montague Sayers, Eideal brand ambassador and educator. “Women spend so much money on skincare but often forget to invest in high quality professional products for their hair, which is just as delicate as the skin. Like the products that reduce wrinkles, there are also those that help to plump out the hair and leave it looking younger,” she continues.
As we grow older there are two main changes that occur in our hair; it begins to thin and turn grey. Thinning can translate to the size of the strands themselves or the number of hairs on the head and in some cases, a combination of both. Our hair grows in groups of four over a cycle that spans around seven years. With each cycle, the number of hairs in a group decreases by one, eventually resulting in just one strand per bundle. When it comes to groundbreaking research in this field, Kérastase have been at the forefront, developing their own technology to target issues like loss of density aswell as the onset of greys. “Serum Jeunesse works by protecting the melanin of the hair, the source of its natural pigmentation,” explains Caroline Ripaux, group product manager, Kérastase Paris. “It also compensates for the loss of hair quality due to the greying process, increasing shine and manageability, improving hair density and protecting the scalp from UV rays that cause oxidation.”
Supplements like biotin and vitamin H can strengthen both hair and nails through increased keratin production
Serum Jeunesse contains several key components that are considered key in the fight against anti-aging, working together to restore melanin levels, repair damaged fibers and strengthen hair. Stemoxydine mimics the optimum environment of stem cells, facilitating interaction and awakening dormant follicles to enhance the natural hair renewal process, while anti-OX cellular is an antioxidant complex that prevents loss of melanin.
While there are medicines available to specifically target thinning hair such as minoxidil, no treatment currently exists to completely prevent the hair from turning grey. Brittle hair is another symptom of aging hair that cannot be treated superficially, often caused as the consequence of a poor diet or vitamin deficiency. However, supplements like biotin and vitamin H can strengthen both hair and nails through increased keratin production. While the haircare market continues to make progress in addressing issues like improving the volume and texture of our hair, there seems to be very little evidence to back up the claims of anti-aging formulas. Repairing damaged hair with an intense treatment, or infusing locks with a hydration boost are good short-term solutions, however if you are in it for the long game, there’s still a way to go before we can turn back the hands of time permanently.
Keeping Greys at Bay
The Wash
Maintaining a healthy head of hair requires a lot of hydration, massaged deep into the shaft. This maintains the shine, malleability and bounce that we associate with younger hair. “You should always begin with a hydrating shampoo that will cleanse without stripping natural oils found in the scalp like the Rahua Classic Shampoo,” explains Anna Ayers, CEO and co-founder of Rahua by Amazon Beauty. “For some, whose hair is particularly brittle and dry, we would recommend co-washing with a light, nourishing conditioner. Simply rinse debris and oils out with water and follow with the Rahua Voluminous Conditioner, which will hydrate strands. Depending on your hair texture you may need either a light or deep conditioning treatment, which can be rinsed out or used as a leave-in.”
The Treatment
Leading the way with research into hair thinning, Kérastase’s Densifique Cure is designed to increase the look of hair density. Their latest advancements see the control of follicle biology through glycobiology, the study of glycans, which has been awarded seven Nobel Prizes. In their clinical study conducted using Densifique versus a placebo, results indicated that the programme helped to maintain the hair’s density with more than 1,000 new hairs revealed.
How to: Apply daily in the morning or before bed, to either dry or towel- dried hair at the roots for three consecutive months.
The Style
When considering a new cut, it’s important to focus on your own sense of style rather than the latest trends. “It’s important not to overthink age when you’re considering your hair, but focus more on suitability,” advises Angel Montague Sayers. “Ask your hairstylist to recommend shapes and shades to suit your skin tone and face shape as this will, of course, keep changing as you age, so make sure to keep your look evolving.”
The Cheat
A fast-track solution to thicken hair, refresh highlights and eliminate the look of newly grown greys, Color Wow’s mineral powder formula is wax, dye, peroxide and paraben free. Simply press onto the hair and fill in the gaps for an instant fix. The water-resistant formula is particularly ideal for summer, meaning you can continue your poolside play without fear of those unsightly greys shining through.