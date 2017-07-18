Grey Matter: Getting to Grips with Grey Hair

“It is possible to reverse the signs of aging, however what we perceive as ‘old hair’ is essentially hair that’s damaged, dull and lifeless,” explains Angel Montague Sayers, Eideal brand ambassador and educator. “Women spend so much money on skincare but often forget to invest in high quality professional products for their hair, which is just as delicate as the skin. Like the products that reduce wrinkles, there are also those that help to plump out the hair and leave it looking younger,” she continues.

As we grow older there are two main changes that occur in our hair; it begins to thin and turn grey. Thinning can translate to the size of the strands themselves or the number of hairs on the head and in some cases, a combination of both. Our hair grows in groups of four over a cycle that spans around seven years. With each cycle, the number of hairs in a group decreases by one, eventually resulting in just one strand per bundle. When it comes to groundbreaking research in this field, Kérastase have been at the forefront, developing their own technology to target issues like loss of density aswell as the onset of greys. “Serum Jeunesse works by protecting the melanin of the hair, the source of its natural pigmentation,” explains Caroline Ripaux, group product manager, Kérastase Paris. “It also compensates for the loss of hair quality due to the greying process, increasing shine and manageability, improving hair density and protecting the scalp from UV rays that cause oxidation.”