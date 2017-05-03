First Look: Stemcell Skincare Comes To The UAE
May 3rd 2017
1 min read
Anti-aging is a term that flies freely around the beauty world, with endless products staking claim to this Holy Grail, but for most the claim comes without sustenance. One such range that seeks to transform our approach and indeed the early signs of aging is the brainchild of Dr. Phillip Levy. A pioneer in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, Dr Levy is Switzerland’s preeminent Botox doctor and mind behind the Nefertiti Botox Lift, in addition to being the first to introduce Botox for aesthetics to Switzerland around 20 years ago.
Today most of us think twice before going under the knife or even looking to fillers and injectables, but Dr Levy’s range offers a midway point offering impactful results in a non-invasive manner, here we share the science behind the skincare:
What is it?
For decades, skincare specialists considered dermal stem cells to be the mainstay in reversing the signs of aging. Dermal stem cells are the mother cells of fibroblasts, the skin’s natural factory of the essential anti-wrinkle fighters: collagen and elastin. But treating dermal stem cells remained a dream until 2009 when their “reservoirs” were finally discovered by a team of Canadian scientists. Inspired by this revelation, Dr. Levy decided to take his contributions to anti-aging a step further developing a range of treatments that function in the same way as Botox but are crucially, pain-free.
How does it work?
Aging skin is a symptom of worn-out, tired stem cells. With time, stem cells in both the epidermis and the dermis weaken, there are fewer collagen and elastin fibers and decreased amounts of hyaluronic acid. As a result, skin becomes dry, thinner, less plump. And wrinkles start to appear. The range which includes a cleanser, eye serum, cream and décolletage regeneration formulation contains a revolutionary patented Argan Cell Activ complex, which is a combination of 10 potent anti-aging and hydrating molecules. In particular, it exclusively includes Argan CDV, a plant-derived stem cell activator scientifically proven to vitalise dermal stem cells.
Where can I get it?
Dubai: Dr Levy Switzerland is available exclusively at Willowstream Spa, Fairmont The Palm
Abu Dhabi: Tryano, Yas Mall