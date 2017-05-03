First Look: Stemcell Skincare Comes To The UAE

Anti-aging is a term that flies freely around the beauty world, with endless products staking claim to this Holy Grail, but for most the claim comes without sustenance. One such range that seeks to transform our approach and indeed the early signs of aging is the brainchild of Dr. Phillip Levy. A pioneer in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, Dr Levy is Switzerland’s preeminent Botox doctor and mind behind the Nefertiti Botox Lift, in addition to being the first to introduce Botox for aesthetics to Switzerland around 20 years ago.

Today most of us think twice before going under the knife or even looking to fillers and injectables, but Dr Levy’s range offers a midway point offering impactful results in a non-invasive manner, here we share the science behind the skincare: