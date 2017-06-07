Facing Forward: A new era of surgery-free skincare

There was once a time when botox, facelifts and chemical peels were considered the peak of professional skincare. Today, however, it is technological advancements that are leading the way with result-driven procedures in areas from anti-ageing to acne treatments and skin resurfacing. More than just a pampering session, these new scientific methods mimic the effects of surgery proposing both immediate and long-lasting results.

What: Microneedling

Where: The Cure, Media City

Best for: Problematic skin

How it works: Microneedling is a face rejuvenation procedure recommended as a series of six treatments. A fine roller is used to produce microscopic punctures in the skin for a deeper penetration of the serum. “It may sound quite harsh,” says therapist, Oksana Maclaren. “But this procedure has very little downtime if any. We use cooling products to soothe, calm and deeply hydrate the skin afterwards.” These small contact points encourage the body to create a wound healing response and renew the skin cells. As the skin repairs, production of collagen and elastin is triggered to give an immediate plumping effect.

Results and benefits: Microneedling is an ideal alternative to mesotherapy for those who are afraid of injections. It can also help to target other skin issues such as scarring, dark spots, sun damage and ageing. “It helps to minimise the appearance of the post inflammatory scars,” explains Maclaren. “The best part is that the process of collagen production takes about six months, which means that your skin will be glowing and beautiful for at least six months after the course is completed.”

What: Laser Therapy, Fotona 4D Laser Facelift

Where: Rebecca Treston Aesthetics and Euromed Clinic Dubai, Jumeirah

Best for: Winding back the years

How it works: One of the greatest advancements in skin treatments lies in laser technology. In the past this type of treatment was considered both harsh and invasive, but today’s options are decidedly less abrasive with minimal downtime and can be used to treat skin complaints from wrinkles to thread veins and hyperpigmentation. The Fotona 4D Laser Facelift utilises four combined laser modes: Smooth, Frac3, Piano and Superficial. First, Smooth mode is conducted on the inside of the mouth to stimulate collagen and create a plumping effect similar to that of a filler. Then Frac3 uses a fractional beam to target deeper imperfections and restore youthful texture and tone to the skin before Piano tightens. The treatment is completed with Superficial, which is used to improve the appearance of the skin and reduce imperfections with a light peel. “In my experience, in Dubai people want to look good and improve their skin, but they don’t want the downtime,” notes Treston. The Fotona laser is brilliant because we only need to resurface the upper layer, which means the treatment has minimal downtime.”

Results and benefits: Offering both instant and long-lasting results, collagen immediately lifts giving the illusion of fullness while new collagen production is stimulated, resulting in tightness and increased elasticity of the skin over time.