Dr Maryam Zamani: Summer Skincare Survival

As the summer rages on and travel plans, scorching sun, and air conditioning wreak havoc with our skin we decided it’s high time we caught up with Dr. Zamani to discover her expert edit of the measures we need to take to avoid everything from enlarged pores to peeling skin and premature ageing.

Known as the surgeon behind London’s most celebrated faces and an expert in aesthetics yielding the most natural of results, Dr Maryam Zamani is also the mind behind MZ Skin; an all-encompassing, results-driven skincare brand with luxurious, yet potent, anti-ageing benefits.

During the summer months our skin pigmentation can become uneven, what can we do to recalibrate this?

After being exposed to the sun during the summer holidays, melanin production in the skin is increased which can cause uneven pigmentation, brown spots and other blemishes. Whilst prevention with SPF is always best, serums containing Vitamin C like MZ Skin Brighten and Perfect can reduce their appearance dramatically. Retinols can be added to your skincare regimen to also help boost collagen synthesis and even out skin tone. Professional procedures such as laser and IPL (intense pulsed light) treatments can also help combat this.

Summertime spots and adult acne are also an unwanted occurrence, is there anything we can do to avoid them?

Thick, summer skincare, sunscreen and increased sweating can lead to blemished skin. Using an acid based exfoliant to remove pollutants, skincare and dead skin will help provide a clean canvas for your skin to absorb key ingredients. If you are experiencing blemishes, use topical creams or treatments including benzoyl peroxide spot treatment, retinoid containing creams (Differin) or salicylic acid to help eliminate acne. If this is not enough, prescription oral medication or antibiotics may be helpful.

How about other unsightly side effects like enlarged pores and peeling skin?

Pores can appear larger and more prominent as creams, cosmetics and dead skin cells clog them. Using retinols, AHAs and salicylic acid can help minimise their appearance by increasing cell turnover and reducing sebum production. Peeling skin is also another common complaint after summer sun. Hydrate the skin copiously and do not peel off peeling skin! Once irritation has calmed down, AHA moisturisers can be used to gently exfoliate while hydrating the skin.

Lips are often forgotten in the summer too. Please remember to use SPF on the lips. Lips too can become dry, so exfoliation with a light scrub can help remove dead skin. Follow with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

And is there anything we can do to stop the sun prematurely aging our skin?

The sun dehydrates our skin, which causes it to lose elasticity and create lines and wrinkles. To prevent any long-term damage, use broad-spectrum SPF50 sunscreen and re-apply multiple times a day, add a retinol to your routine to help speed skin turnover and to help even out skin tone. Use a moisturiser containing hyaluronic acid such as MZ Skin Hydrate and Nourish to help restore the skin’s hydration barrier. To reduce the appearance of existing sun-induced lines and wrinkles (again, use SPF to prevent them in the first place!) choose a moisturiser and serum, which contains retinol, hyaluronic acid or glycolic acid to smooth out the lines and improve skin texture.

Any last tips before we step onto the beach?

What about your feet? Often left in sandals, exposed to sun, heat and sand, summer feet can become dry and cracked. Soak feet and exfoliate dead skin. Moisturise with ingredients like Shea butter.

And finally, get your moles checked!