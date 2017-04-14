Beyond Blue

Producing oil the colour of oceans and turbulent skies, blue tansy’s aquatic hue is mesmerising. More than just a dreamy beauty cabinet addition, this vivid, topaz-coloured oil appears in everything from Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil to La Bella Figura’s Découverte Under Eye Repair Serum. It won us over on colour alone, but in skincare, the Holy Grail is an ingredient that bridges the gap between hydration, oil balance and inflammation reduction – and, it turns out that blue tansy does just that.

The oil is poisonous if ingested, but prepared in the right way, it has a myriad of health and beauty boosting benefits that have the skincare world enamoured. “Blue tansy is also known as blue Moroccan chamomile or Moroccan tansy,” says Katherine L’Heureux, founder of Kahina Giving Beauty, who uses the oil in her facial cleansers and lip and face balm.

A raw ingredient increasingly prevalent amongst small- batch beauty producers, chamazulene is the essential oil that accounts for the unique tone. Closely related to calming chamomile, this highly medicinal flower offers similar healing properties to its counterpart and can be used for everything from soothing a dry, itchy scalp to repairing damaged skin cells, its restorative properties piquing the interest of skincare makers. “The blue tansy oil we use is the steam-distilled essential oil of the Moroccan blue tansy flower,” says Willie Freitas, brand specialist at Herbivore Botanicals, which includes this ingredient in the dreamy turquoise Lapis Facial Oil and regenerative Resurfacing Clarity Mask. “It clears breakouts and heals surface damage, including scarring,” he enthuses. “It can also smooth and soften rough/uneven skin texture and reduce redness and inflammation.” An ideal option for those with sensitive skin, blue tansy’s anti- inflammatory properties can calm eczema or dermatitis flare-ups, as well as heal itchy scalps and acne-prone skin. With dreamy product names that set the tone for intense soothing and relaxation, like Blue Moon Tranquility and Blue Cocoon Beauty, we share five ways to make blue tansy a part of your beauty regimen.