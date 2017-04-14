Beyond Blue

Menu Menu

April 14th 2017

Producing oil the colour of oceans and turbulent skies, blue tansy’s aquatic hue is mesmerising. More than just a dreamy beauty cabinet addition, this vivid, topaz-coloured oil appears in everything from Sunday Riley’s Luna Sleeping Night Oil to La Bella Figura’s Découverte Under Eye Repair Serum. It won us over on colour alone, but in skincare, the Holy Grail is an ingredient that bridges the gap between hydration, oil balance and inflammation reduction – and, it turns out that blue tansy does just that. 

The oil is poisonous if ingested, but prepared in the right way, it has a myriad of health and beauty boosting benefits that have the skincare world enamoured. “Blue tansy is also known as blue Moroccan chamomile or Moroccan tansy,” says Katherine L’Heureux, founder of Kahina Giving Beauty, who uses the oil in her facial cleansers and lip and face balm.

A raw ingredient increasingly prevalent amongst small- batch beauty producers, chamazulene is the essential oil that accounts for the unique tone. Closely related to calming chamomile, this highly medicinal flower offers similar healing properties to its counterpart and can be used for everything from soothing a dry, itchy scalp to repairing damaged skin cells, its restorative properties piquing the interest of skincare makers. “The blue tansy oil we use is the steam-distilled essential oil of the Moroccan blue tansy flower,” says Willie Freitas, brand specialist at Herbivore Botanicals, which includes this ingredient in the dreamy turquoise Lapis Facial Oil and regenerative Resurfacing Clarity Mask. “It clears breakouts and heals surface damage, including scarring,” he enthuses. “It can also smooth and soften rough/uneven skin texture and reduce redness and inflammation.” An ideal option for those with sensitive skin, blue tansy’s anti- inflammatory properties can calm eczema or dermatitis flare-ups, as well as heal itchy scalps and acne-prone skin. With dreamy product names that set the tone for intense soothing and relaxation, like Blue Moon Tranquility and Blue Cocoon Beauty, we share five ways to make blue tansy a part of your beauty regimen.

The Facial Mask: Herbivore, Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask
Best For: Gentle exfoliation
This cooling gel mask gently exfoliates, smoothes and resurfaces. White willow bark is a natural beta hydroxy (BHA) that is high in salicylic acid; while papaya and pineapple are natural alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) – together, they all gently exfoliate dead cells to unclog pores and soothe the complexion.

The Oil: Raaw In A Jar, Blue Beauty Drops
Best For: Balancing acne-prone skin
A serum and facial oil in one, this formulation is packed with nourishing vital antioxidants and vitamins to rejuvenate and soothe oily and problematic skin. Blue tansy heals damage, while ylang ylang regenerates cells and enhances elasticity. Baobab and jojoba oils are used to hydrate and enhance the absorption of vitamins and essential amino acids.

The Beauty Balm: May Lindstrom, The Blue Cocoon Beauty Balm
Best For: Intense soothing for sensitive skin
A former model-turned-skincare chef, May Lindstrom began formulating beauty recipes in her kitchen. Her eponymous range contains organic, biodynamic and vegan ingredients. Ideal for stressed out and tired skin that needs a little additional nourishment, this soothing balm offers intense relief from irritation. Blue tansy’s anti-inflammatory properties help to ease the sting from flare-ups.

The Cleanser: Kahina Giving Beauty, Lip & Face Balm
Best For: Daily use
Blue tansy is paired with high concentrations of Vitamin E and the fatty acids in argan oil to rebalance moisture and eliminate toxins. Organic willow bark and papaya extracts remove dead skin cells, leaving behind brighter skin with an improved tone.

The Makeup Remover: Sunday Riley, Blue Moon Tranquility Cleansing Balm Best
For: Multitasking makeup removal
This soft, sugar-based cleansing balm gently removes impurities without stripping natural oils. The therapeutic essential oils of blue tansy, chamomile and beeswax calm dry and inflamed skin, while cocoa butter moisturises and tangerine tones. The balm can also be used as a hydrating facial mask.

