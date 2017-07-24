The Beauty Food Basics

Carla Oates is a former beauty editor, who worked with nutritionists, chemists and naturopaths to start The Beauty Chef – a range of liquids, powders and a cookbook designed to rejuvenate the skin. Here she shares her insights on eating and drinking your way to better skin.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and the path that led you to launch the Beauty Chef. My interest in natural health and beauty began as a teenager when I suffered from eczema and allergies and went and saw a naturopath who eliminated certain foods from my diet and introduced others. I saw a profound difference in my skin. I had been researching the benefits of plants and natural biological processes such as lacto-fermentation for around 10 years and was writing in the area of natural health and beauty. I had published a book called Feeding Your Skin with Penguin (in 2004) and had a DIY beauty column for the Sunday Telegraph for eight years as well as being the natural beauty editor for Wellbeing Mag for 12 years (which I still am). During this time, I made all my own skincare from scratch from plants and organic foods and was giving them to friends and family to use. I created quite a demand that grew to friends of friends. It seemed a natural progression to create a brand. One thing that really stood out, too, was the difference in people's skin when they ate my lacto-fermented vegetables. People were addicted to my fermented veggies and kefir coconut water – hence why The Beauty Chef started with my lacto-fermented inner beauty superfood powder, Glow.

Why do you believe skin health starts from the belly? I am a big believer that beauty begins in the belly – that gut health is paramount for healthy, radiant skin and overall wellbeing. The first step to healthy, radiant skin is balancing digestive health. Our gut is where 70 percent of the immune system lies, where we metabolise hormones, where we make detoxifying enzymes and where we make nutrients, and so much of what goes on in our digestive system can impact our skin. The skin, hair and nails are the last places to receive nutrients, as they go to more important organs first, so nutrition is important for glowing skin, and fermented foods give you dense, super charged nutrition.

Tell us about your inner beauty product range, what are the best products to start with? I would start with GLOW Inner Beauty Powder as it is an excellent all round formula – for skin and health. If your gut is out of balance, start with half a dose and build up over the following weeks to a full dose. As you are suddenly putting all of this goodness into your tummy, it may take a few weeks to adjust. How should we take them? All our Inner Beauty Products can be enjoyed with water, juice, in smoothies, sprinkled over cereal, in yogurt or in raw bars or bliss balls. You can visit our recipe page for inspiration.

