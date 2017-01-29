Menu Menu

YSL Beauté Names New Global Beauty Director

January 29th 2017

  • A sweeping cat eye at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring Summer17 show
  • Graphic patterned lids at the Chanel Autumn Winter16 show
  • Glitter-dusted lids at Lanvin Spring Summer17 show
  • Doll-like lashes at the Chanel Haute Couture Autumn Winter16 show
  • A wet look lid at the Sophie Theallet Spring Summer15 show
  • A deep plum lip at the Marni Autumn Winter16 runway show
  • A striking ruby lip at the Elie Saab Haute Couture Autumn Winter16 show
  • A natural glow and winged cat eye at the 2016 Victoria s Secret show
  • Illuminated lids and bold lips at the Chanel Metiers d Art 2016 show

YSL Beauté has named French makeup artist, Tom Pecheux, as its Global Beauty Director. A backstage stalwart at many of the leading ready-to-wear and Haute Couture shows, Pecheux has worked with some of the industry's most iconic brands and faces - including Princess Diana's natural beauty look on her Vanity Fair cover (1997). Pecheux has previously held roles at Estée Lauder and Shiseido and will oversee product development and makeup looks for runway and advertising campaigns. We take a look at some of Pecheux's most iconic work in the slideshow above.

