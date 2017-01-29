YSL Beauté Names New Global Beauty Director

YSL Beauté has named French makeup artist, Tom Pecheux, as its Global Beauty Director. A backstage stalwart at many of the leading ready-to-wear and Haute Couture shows, Pecheux has worked with some of the industry's most iconic brands and faces - including Princess Diana's natural beauty look on her Vanity Fair cover (1997). Pecheux has previously held roles at Estée Lauder and Shiseido and will oversee product development and makeup looks for runway and advertising campaigns. We take a look at some of Pecheux's most iconic work in the slideshow above.