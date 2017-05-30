Menu Menu

The Ultimate Double-Duty Lipstick

May 30th 2017 | Dmitri Ruwan

  • Yves Saint Laurent s Volupt Tint-In-Balms
  • Call Me Rose
  • Tease Me Pink
  • Try Me Berry

Two formulas come together this Ramadan to create a beauty formula that is both powerful and necessary: the Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Tint-In-Balm. This unique beauty product combines the nourishing properties of the brand’s Tint-In-Oil range with a tint-in balm solution to give you lips that remain unblemished and moisturised throughout the day. The sheer glowing colours, which range from playful coral to rosy pink are effortlessly feminine; light enough for daywear and elegant enough for evening occasions. The combination of nourishing oils and balm-like tint delivers a variating natural glow to the lips with each shade. Making it an essential carry-on companion from short-haul to many an Iftar dinner.

