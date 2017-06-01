Today I Choose Joy June 27th 2017 2.5 min read

’There’s a certain pleasure to be found in the J’adore family, but with J’adore In Joy you go a little further, to new extremes,” explains François Demachy, Dior’s perfumer-creator, who we met in the south of France in January.

We had taken the journey across to Grasse – the region of choice for Dior perfumes and many other couture brands such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel – a floral paradise in which some of the world’s most notable fragrances have been born out of its heavenly jasmines and roses, to discover the newest addition to the house’s fragrance cabinet. “This fragrance can be exhilarating – everyone who has tried it has the same comment: ‘It’s awakening’,” says Demachy, the master behind scents such as Eau Sauvage and Miss Dior Cherie. “In fact, when I was researching, I had in mind something radiant – a scent that people would find joy in. We wanted to translate that much-needed emotion into something new. The way J’adore in Joy is perceived is a matter for everyone to find out.”

The original J’adore woman, Charlize Theron, fronts the campaign for the newest scent in the storied line.

We found ourselves at the heart of the city, Les Fontaines Parfumées (where sits Demachy’s creative laboratory), navigating our way around In Joy, which at the time still lay a secret locked deep inside Grasse’s fictional floral walls. The new scent is crafted around the legendary flora, which the original J’adore is known and loved for – jasmine sambac, neroli and tuberose. But the point of departure comes with the additional and heady note of Madagascar’s ylang-ylang, plucked from the fields of Africa and then custom crafted in Grasse to Demachy’s exact liking. Infused with the existing notes, the ylang-ylang releases a salty accord, evoking a new and spirited charm. “The idea came to me while cooking,” he explains. “I wanted to use salt in the same way you would cuisine, as an enhancer, to reveal and accentuate all the different tastes.”







1. François Demachy, Dior's perfume-creator | 2. Madagascar’s ylang-ylang is custom crafted in Grasse to Demachy’s exact liking. Infused with the existing notes, the ylang-ylang releases a salty accord | 3. J’adore In Joy is crafted around the legendary flora, which the original J’adore is known and loved for – jasmine sambac, neroli and tuberose. It takes its salty note from the inclusion of ylang-ylang.

Novel, surprising and in abundance of bliss. The alchemy is a stunning one and referred to as ‘a new imaginary flower’ due to the blend of tangible ingredients, which meld together to create a fresh yet intangible harmony of sweet saltiness. “It’s more of an impression – you feel it rather than smell it,” Demachy explains. “The salt isn’t a natural ingredient or one a particular flora can lay claim to, rather it’s an ideal that I’ve created – an imaginary flower.” His ideal is generous, jubilant and stands tall as the new lead in the J’adore family. Not necessarily for a different audience, but rather capturing the more audacious side to the existing J’adore woman (expressed by Charlize Theron, who fronts Joy’s campaign). “There’s never a bad time to create a new fragrance, but we also wanted to approach it as an opportunity to rejuvenate the J’adore story – invent a new taste for our woman,” he continues. “Usually a fragrance takes two years to develop but Joy was with us in one, as I knew what I wanted – it was just about discovering it. In the end I found a molecule that already existed in ylang-ylang, which helped boost the flavour.”

The glass is so fine that the fluidity of the fragrance inside becomes a tangible, living matter.