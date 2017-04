As we approach the beginning of a new month, it’s imperative to welcome it with the latest in subliminal scents. After all, emerald is the birthstone of the month and is emblematic of love and success deeply rooted with the season’s heightened cosmic energy. Whether you’re a believer or not, you cannot deny the empowering energy that these scents bring. Today, we look to MOJEH’s favourite fragrances for an unforgettable May.