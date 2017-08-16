Safety First: Toxin-Free Sun Care

A subject that seeks to divide, there have been numerous debates surrounding the use of chemical-based sunscreens, considering whether the benefits break even with the drawbacks. Researchers have found that conventional sunscreens contain detrimental components that generate free-radicals and cause fundamental damage to DNA cells that can spur issues ranging from pre-mature ageing to cancer - when absorbed by the skin.

In a recent study produced by California University, ingredients commonly found in sun care products such as Avobenzone, Benzophenone, Oxybenzone and Ethylhexyl Salicylate were said to cause more damage than not using any sun protection at all. Even more worrying, applying chemical-based sunscreens can be fatal to mothers and babies, as these substances can enter the bloodstream without filtering and run through mother’s milk - exposing newborns to dangerous health risks or even death. On top of this, the study found that many of the harmful ingredients found in chemical-based sunscreens can interfere and disrupt your body’s natural hormone process. Spray sunscreens have become increasingly popular in recent years but offer even greater exposure to toxins entering the body through the respiratory system. But what is the solution?

Increasingly, those in the know have been turning to mineral-based sun creams with our favourites coming from brands like The Organic Pharmacy, NYDG and Elta MD offering chemical-free options that continue to protect the skin against harmful rays. Here, we share our edit of the three must-have toxin-free sunscreens for the remaining summer weeks ahead.