Safety First: Toxin-Free Sun Care
August 16th 2017
2 min read
A subject that seeks to divide, there have been numerous debates surrounding the use of chemical-based sunscreens, considering whether the benefits break even with the drawbacks. Researchers have found that conventional sunscreens contain detrimental components that generate free-radicals and cause fundamental damage to DNA cells that can spur issues ranging from pre-mature ageing to cancer - when absorbed by the skin.
In a recent study produced by California University, ingredients commonly found in sun care products such as Avobenzone, Benzophenone, Oxybenzone and Ethylhexyl Salicylate were said to cause more damage than not using any sun protection at all. Even more worrying, applying chemical-based sunscreens can be fatal to mothers and babies, as these substances can enter the bloodstream without filtering and run through mother’s milk - exposing newborns to dangerous health risks or even death. On top of this, the study found that many of the harmful ingredients found in chemical-based sunscreens can interfere and disrupt your body’s natural hormone process. Spray sunscreens have become increasingly popular in recent years but offer even greater exposure to toxins entering the body through the respiratory system. But what is the solution?
Increasingly, those in the know have been turning to mineral-based sun creams with our favourites coming from brands like The Organic Pharmacy, NYDG and Elta MD offering chemical-free options that continue to protect the skin against harmful rays. Here, we share our edit of the three must-have toxin-free sunscreens for the remaining summer weeks ahead.
What: Cellular Protection Sun Cream, The Organic PharmacyBest for: Anti-aging widespread options This sun protection cream contains micronised minerals that protect the skin against UVA/UVB rays. It includes Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide as active ingredients, which prevents premature ageing and sun damage to the skin. The lightweight formula is fast absorbing and does not leave any white residue. It is also infused with potent ingredients like Rose Hip, Shea Butter, Calendula and Aloe to nourish the skin and keep it hydrated all day. The SPF30 cream can be used on a day-to-day basis or when skin is exposed to the sun for a short period of time – while SPF50 works better for outdoor activities like sunbathing or swimming, providing the skin with a higher level of long lasting sun protection.
What: UV Elements SPF 44, Elta MD
Best for: Hydrating coverage
A favorite amongst dermatologists, this oil-free sunscreen is suitable for even the most sensitive skin and features deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid to help store moisture. It’s also tinted, offering crucial coverage for those poolside soirees or days spent running errands about town. The best part is the formulation is fragrance-free, paraben-free, noncomedogenic and gluten-free.
What: Chem-Free Active Defense, NYDG
Best for: Outdoor adventurers
Chem-Free Active Defense offers chemical-free protection that withstands the elements, or summer-centric pastimes such as swimming and perspiring. The mind behind the brand, dermatologist David Colbert, is known for attending to the skin of elite clientele including Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, and a plethora of Victoria’s Secret models. This particular formulation is enriched with argan oil, antioxidants and zinc oxide, it glides on seamlessly leaving no white residue and mixes well with makeup making it the ultimate all rounder.