Pat McGrath Takes Her Coveted Kits Online

British makeup artist Pat McGrath is arguably one of the most talented artists in her field. Known for her innovative experimentation with vivid colour and her dramatic flourishes and embellishments, McGrath is in high demand with many designers when it comes to creating runway beauty looks each season. She launched her own makeup line, Pat McGrath Labs in 2015, which saw her opulent makeup kits and lipsticks become an overnight success. McGrath has now partnered with luxury e-tailer Net-A-Porter to take her collection global. From today, her highly sought-after product range will be available to buy via the e-commerce platform. To celebrate, we've rounded up some of Pat's most striking runway beauty looks from the last decade.