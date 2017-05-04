Menu Menu

Our Favourite Hair and Beauty Looks From Chanel's Cruise Show

May 4th 2017

Karl Lagerfeld's Cruise collections for Chanel have seen the fashion set flown into some of the world's most exotic and far flung destinations, however Lagerfeld chose to stage his Cruise 2018 runway show in Paris. Titled The Modernity of Antiquity, the 85-look show celebrated the beauty of ancient Greece complete with Greek sandals, Olympian-esque headbands and antique vase motifs. Held at the Grand Palais, the Chanel team transformed the venue into traditional ruins framed by crumbling columns and olive trees. Billowing skirts and gowns, draped supple fabrics, cool linen and frayed tweed elegantly conveyed the theme which was further reinforced by goddess-like hair and makeup. Here we explore six hair and beauty looks from the show. 

Hairstylist Sam McKnight was responsible for the show's Grecian-inspired hairstyles. Models with longer hair sported elegant half up-dos fastened with a simple black ribbon and ornate hair pin.

Dainty hair pins in bronze and gold were used to fasten hair at the back of the head.

Loose plaits lent a casual air to the collection. McKnight used Cool Girl, a texturising hairspray from his forthcoming beauty line to loosely hold hair together.

Braided metallic headbands further emphasised the show's Modern Antiquity theme.

Loose strands of hair worked to frame the face.

Makeup artist Tom Pecheux created a striking winged cat eye by outlining the waterline and corners of the eyes. Accompanying makeup was kept to a minimum, allowing the eyes to be the main focus.

