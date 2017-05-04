Our Favourite Hair and Beauty Looks From Chanel's Cruise Show

Karl Lagerfeld's Cruise collections for Chanel have seen the fashion set flown into some of the world's most exotic and far flung destinations, however Lagerfeld chose to stage his Cruise 2018 runway show in Paris. Titled The Modernity of Antiquity, the 85-look show celebrated the beauty of ancient Greece complete with Greek sandals, Olympian-esque headbands and antique vase motifs. Held at the Grand Palais, the Chanel team transformed the venue into traditional ruins framed by crumbling columns and olive trees. Billowing skirts and gowns, draped supple fabrics, cool linen and frayed tweed elegantly conveyed the theme which was further reinforced by goddess-like hair and makeup. Here we explore six hair and beauty looks from the show.