NYFW: The Best of Beauty

Despite miserably grey skies, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicked off with enough vibrant colour, scintillating shimmer, and dramatic curls to kickstart a beauty revolution. Preppy Hilfiger skin, rose-kissed Oscar de la Renta lips, and flashes of silver shadow darted down various runways, alongside off-kilter eyeliner and light-catching lashes. Here's MOJEH's edit of NYFW’s most impactful beauty looks.









AREA | GEORGINE | JILL STUART | PRABAL GURUNG | OSCAR DE LA RENTA

And The Eyes Have It

Experiment with unconventional shades and dual-tone hues. Spindly spider lashes took centre stage at AREA, meanwhile burnt orange was swept alongside glittering gold at Georgine. Theatrical, bronze cat-eyes were sported at Jill Stuart and worn with a whisper of silver shadow that was dabbed towards the inner corner of each model’s eyes. Those who dare should indulge in a sharp sweeps of courageous colour this season, including verdant green, acid orange and apricot.









ALEXANDER WANG | FRANCESCA LIBERATORE | LA PERLA | LIBERTINE | NICOLE MILLER

Bringing Back Punk New York fashion is vibrating with a contemporary blend of modern punk, which is fused together with sweet femininity and Eighties threads. Cropped cuts and shaggy curls with overgrown fringes were swept up and tousled at Alexander Wang, and light complexions were worn with smudged lips and paired with blurred black eyeliner at Nicole Miller. Mix kohl and pencil textures to achieve the ultimate in grunge, and finish with a gel liner for added definition.









LA PERLA | JASON WU | FRANCESCA LIBERATORE | CUSTO BARCELONA | ZANG TOI

A Bold Statement Autumn/winter is about wardrobe-defining lipstick shades, no matter whether you prefer an ultra-matte or playfully glossy finish. La Perla and Zang Toi opted for mouthwateringly rich cherry and mulberry shades, while makeup artist Yadim Carranza blended two different hues to get Jason Wu’s pitch-perfect pillar-box red pout. MOJEH recommends Burberry’s creamy Liquid Lip Velvet in bright crimson if you prefer the latter look, or Givenchy’s Rouge Satin Lipstick collection in orange adrenaline for a funky twist on the classic.









CAROLINA HERRERA | ERIN FETHERSTON | NARCISO RODRIGUEZ | TIBI | VICTORIA BECKHAM

Young, Wild and Free Complexions that appeared untouched reigned supreme at Carolina Herrera and Victoria Beckham, who channelled a eye-catchingly natural, flawless face. Faintly bronzed cheeks achieved a youthful and polished glow at Narciso Rodriguez, while minimal shadow and muted lipstick brought focus to Erin Fetherston’s models’ luminous complexion and flushed cheeks. A refreshingly au naturel, bold beauty look and boy, does it work!









BADGLEY MISCHKA | CAROLINA HERRERA | CUSHNIE ET OCHS | ERIN FETHERSTON | ZIMMERMANN