New York By Night
February 3rd 2017
30 sec read
British choreographer Holly Blakey is behind Dior’s recent film, which has been created to complement the latest fragrance commercial that celebrates the brand’s Poison Club perfume. The video features a dramatic dance performance, led by model and actress Camille Rowe, who acts as a feisty heroine while her girl gang fearlessly performs to No Rebel, a track produced by French electro DJ Surkin, aka GENER8ION, in the blue-tinted light of a dark parking garage. The film also comes with five how-to videos: Feel the Space; Warm it Up; Rise the Heat; Own the Stage; and Poison Kiss. Remember ladies, as Rowe herself exclaims in the clip, “We’re not girls, we’re poison.”