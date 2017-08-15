A New Poison for Prada

Like everything designer Miuccia Prada touches, Infusion Rose subverts the traditional notions of the popular fragrance note and instead offers a modern interpretation of the ingredient. Infused with Neroli, Mandarin and Gelbanum, Infusion Rose is "spicier than absolute, more honey than oil, airy and without opulence, vital and fresh." Sitting pretty against the seven existing scents developed by the designer and perfumer Daniela Andrier – Iris, Iris Cedre, Fleur d’Oranger, Amande, Eillet, Vetiver and Mimosa – Rose is both crisp and airy enough to take you out of summer and into autumn.