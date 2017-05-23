Menu Menu

Luminescent Beauty For Ramadan

May 23rd 2017

In 1987, the world of cosmetics was introduced to the ‘Meteorites’ collection by Guerlain; a loose powder that appeared in the form of radiating multi-coloured pearls. This loose powder had the unique ability to seep into the skin upon a single brush stroke thereby embedding it with radiance like no other. Fast forward to 2017 and the company is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its revolutionary beauty creation with the launch of the Météorites Birthday Candle Pearls; inspired by the original but perfected with new technology. The powder pearls are easily applied with a make-up brush across cheekbones and other areas of the face to both highlight and contour, while providing visibly smoother skin. As we approach the month of Ramadan, with social festivities abound, this beauty palette provides the perfect evening alternative to harsh bronzers and overly sparkling powders. 

Apart from the loose powder, the Guerlain Météorites Baby Glow Touch acts as a luminiser stick, which provides a rosy glow when combined with the Birthday Candle Pearls. Each shade has its own strength: pink rejuvenates the complexion; mauve is a light reflector; and white is an instant illuminator.

The Météorites Baby Glow Luminiser Touch also appears in three sun-kissed shades of caramel, rose and crème-beige for a more pearlescent approach to traditional bronzing shades.

