Louboutin Lips

Every woman has her own unique lip ritual, and the MOJEH woman is no different. She loves to mix textures and shades to create the perfect effect that uniquely expresses her personality and character. From a highly pigmented suede finish to a intensely rich soft matte surface, Christian Louboutin is exploring the power of a strong lip for 2017.

The designer has presented a new series of six images that express the range of the Louboutin's lip collection. A blend of photography and collage showcases various shades in multiple finishes: Silky Satin, Matte Velvet, and Sheer Voile, as well as Loubilaque, the brand's latest addition.

Not unlike Louboutin's other creations that, of course, include shoes and handbags, these beauty products instantly transform one's image thanks to their unapologetic, daring and luminous finish.

Drawing on the designer's far-reaching inspiration from around the world, various artistic styles are used to develop these elegant creations. For example, Loubilaque uniquely combines intense colour and the mirror-like surface of Chinese and Japanese lacquers, and are a direct expression of the designer's creative mind, as well as art décoratifs.