La Prairie’s Artistic Endeavour

A brand’s collaboration with artists can result in some of the most thought-provoking work, which is why La Prairie’s latest digital takeover in collaboration with the Swiss art community is sure to enthral us all.

The project that brings these artists together is in keeping with the brand’s ethos of innovation and continued support of the ever-growing art community that presides in its homeland, Switzerland. For the duration of a week, La Prairie’s official Instagram account will serve as a digital exhibition for six chosen artists whose work will be accompanied by a small caption and video to describe the use of light in his or her work.

So why does ‘light’ serve as the premise for this exciting showcase? La Prairie’s digital art showcase comes around the same time as its latest launch: The White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion, a brightening serum that diminishes greyness across all skin tones.

This digital initiative will run until 2 April and is entitled ‘Infusion of Light’. Expect works by artists Jacques-Aurelien Brun, Christian Herdeg, Reto and Markus Huber, Zilla Leutenegger, Ugo Rondinone and Manon Wertenbroek. To keep updated follow @laprairie.