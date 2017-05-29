We’ve all heard the adage, ‘You are what you eat’. But, what about, ‘You are what you ingest’? Ingestible products are a rapidly developing category in the beauty and wellness industry, and have been gaining momentum over the past few years, with a growing number of products hitting the market.

For those unfamiliar with the term, ingestible beauty refers to nutritional supplements that support the structure and function of skin internally. These supplements are available in three main forms: Concentrated liquid tonics, powders, and tablets that pack numerous vitamins, minerals and macro and micronutrients essential for optimal skin health into one product.

But, why do they work? “I believe that beauty begins in the belly,” says Carla Oates, a former beauty editor, who worked with nutritionists, chemists and naturopaths to start The Beauty Chef – a range of liquids and powders designed to rejuvenate the skin. “Gut health is paramount for healthy, radiant skin and overall wellbeing. Our gut is where 70 per cent of the immune system lies, where we metabolise hormones, where we make detoxifying enzymes and nutrients – so much of what goes on in our digestive system can impact our skin.”

Oates isn’t the only beauty professional who feels this way – Kristina Temelkovski is the nutritionist behind Raw Complexions, a line of ingestible powders that draw on a mix of superfoods, such as bee pollen, axseed meal, camu camu, traditional Chinese herbs and alkalising greens to detox, purify and cleanse the skin by removing toxins from the liver. “Our skin is constantly subjected to mechanical, physical, chemical and oxidative stress, resulting from breathing, metabolism, or external factors, such as UV exposure. In order to respond to these stresses and preserve the skin’s optimal cosmetic attractiveness and functionalities, nutrition is of the utmost importance,” claims Temelkovski. “Skin requires appropriate nutrients, supplied by food and delivered to the skin through the vascular system. Both macronutrients, including essential fatty acids, and micronutrients, such as vitamins A, C, E and oligo-elements, preserve skin functionalities and cosmetic attractiveness.”

Another key player within the world of ingestible beauty is Harley Street surgeon Doctor Yannis Alexandrides, whose 111Skin Radiant Beauty Dose supplements are based on the tablets taken by astronauts to prevent ageing in space. “Even though I’m a surgeon, my ethos is prevention. I wanted to develop supplements that can be taken as a protective and reparative measure against aggressors that cause cells to go into oxidative stress – the biggest cause of ageing internally and externally,” says Alexandrides. “I believe that truly healthy skin is created on the inside, not out. A lot of skincare products tend to look after the top layers of skin and, while they have a positive effect on the appearance, the bene ts are super cial and temporary. In order for skin to maintain its own health, it needs to be nurtured by ingredients that will take care of the deeper layers and improve cellular function. Ingestible beauty products such as supplements are an effective way of delivering key skin-enhancing ingredients to the deeper layers of skin, where they can be utilised properly by cells.”

Ingestible products make a surprisingly low-maintenance addition to one’s beauty regime; simply drink a teaspoon mixed into water a day, sprinkle over smoothies and meals, or pop a pill, and you’re good to go. But, patience is key, as it can take up to a month to see results. “Ingestible beauty has a slower return. Most consumers tend to really want a quick fix and immediate results, and these things don’t happen immediately,” says Temelkovski.