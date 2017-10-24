Jump to Navigation
Halloween Beauty File
October 24th 2017
Peruse our edit of five easily achievable but head turning Halloween beauty looks.
Vamp lips at Preen | This is the only occasion where a lipstick smudge becomes a legitimate beauty look, so wear with aplomb. Apply a red liner and lipstick (Tom Ford or Chanel are our go-to's), top with a sheer, glassy gloss and then smudge the outer edges. The 'technique' is rough and ready - smudge the outer lip but without too much attention paid.
Wild eyes at Alberta Ferretti | Mix red with bright gold and dark blue or black (the latter depending on which hue is your usual go-to for framing). Key is in keeping the shape sharp and austere.
Pumpkin lips at Eudon Choi | Dig deep in to your beauty box and reclaim the zesty orange hues of last summer. Keep skin pale to create a stark juxtaposition.
Spider eyes at Jeremy Scott | For a subtle approach that will remain relevant after the weekend's festivities, look towards lash extensions that go that extra mile. More is more here. Pare back on the skin and lips and allow the lashes to make their impact.
Fallen angels at Elie Saab | It's simple: take your go-to smoky eye and extend outwards. Add a wash of metallic - gold is the safe option but a deep purple or pink are also worth experimenting with - and a deep brown or black to create the extension towards the brow and temple. Finish with a smudge of black kohl.
